Who said there were only EVIL STEPMOMS? Celebrities stepparents share their advice on raising kids
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice married business tycoon Edoardo Mappeli Mozzi, who has a son named Christopher from a previous relationship, in 2020. The royal, called the opportunity to be a stepparent an "honor." “I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime”, Beatrice told the Evening Standard.www.thereporteronline.com
Comments / 0