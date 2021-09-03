Cancel
Who said there were only EVIL STEPMOMS? Celebrities stepparents share their advice on raising kids

By Bang Showbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice married business tycoon Edoardo Mappeli Mozzi, who has a son named Christopher from a previous relationship, in 2020. The royal, called the opportunity to be a stepparent an "honor." “I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime”, Beatrice told the Evening Standard.

