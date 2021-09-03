Cancel
Hey World, Drake Finally Released Certified Lover Boy

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo breaks or rest for rap fans. Drake is stealing the moment (from Kanye) to release Certified Lover Boy, his (too) long-awaited sixth studio album. Drake teased the release Thursday by hiring billboards in New York, Chicago, L.A., Atlanta, Memphis, Houston, Toronto, Miami, Cleveland, and Lagos, Nigeria announcing collaborators Jay-Z, Lil Durk, Giveon, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Yebba, Project Pat, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne (“the best rapper alive”), Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, and Tems. The album is outfitted with a cover designed by Damien Hirst, if those two words mean something to anyone except “shark hotel room” anymore. The colorful pregnant emojis are actually in stark contrast to the rest of the promo, including the ransom video he announced the album with on Sportscenter August 27. Certified Lover Boy arrived just in time for fans rile up more drama between Drake and Kanye West, whose album Donda dropped on August 29, ahead of the anticipated September 3 release. All these men know is cheat, fight, drop album, and lie. The “Toosie Slide” rapper (oh, my God — it hurts to remember that) initially pushed the album’s release from January 2021 to focus on recovery from his torn ACL. Well, it’s been nine months. Are you feeling better? Did you get the hype? Did Rihanna text? No, she didn’t, did she?

