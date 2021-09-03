Cancel
NBA

The Ben Simmons Trade Offer That Forced Warriors Brass To ‘Hang Up’ On Daryl Morey

By Yahoo! Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors were one of the teams most heavily linked to Ben Simmons this offseason. However, the latest reports indicate that talks with the Philadelphia 76ers never truly took shape like the rumors would have you believe The latest piece from The Athletic's Anthony Slater indicates Sixers GM Daryl Morey came to the Warriors with an offer in mind. But the report states that there wasn't anything else beyond that.

