The Ben Simmons Trade Offer That Forced Warriors Brass To ‘Hang Up’ On Daryl Morey

After four years of puzzle-piece-shifting, the Philadelphia 76ers have come to the conclusion that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are not an ideal on-court pairing. This is largely due to Simmons’ inability to shoot the ball, as it’s tougher for Embiid to go to work in the post with defenders helping off of Simmons in order to double him on the block. It was a worthwhile experiment, given that they’re two of the five best defensive players in the league, but they ultimately fell short of their championship asperations year after year. Now that Simmons is on the trade block, it’s worth wondering, where would he fit in best? His offensive limitations make him a tough fit for many of the teams in the league, but there is one that features every necessary ingredient for a successful Simmons-centric team: the Minnesota Timberwolves.