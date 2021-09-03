Juan Toscano-Anderson Hosts Summer Camps in Mexico
In just his second year with the Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson has made an impact on and off the court. From hosting community events in Oakland to becoming a finalist for the 2020-21 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, the Oakland native continues to take the lead and make a positive difference in communities, near and far. In his continued effort to give back, Toscano-Anderson hosted youth basketball camps in Saltillo and Cancun, Mexico this summer.www.warriorscentral.com
