Juan Toscano-Anderson Hosts Summer Camps in Mexico

By Yahoo! Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just his second year with the Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson has made an impact on and off the court. From hosting community events in Oakland to becoming a finalist for the 2020-21 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, the Oakland native continues to take the lead and make a positive difference in communities, near and far. In his continued effort to give back, Toscano-Anderson hosted youth basketball camps in Saltillo and Cancun, Mexico this summer.

