Juan Toscano-Anderson Hosts Summer Camps in Mexico

Haynes had previously reported on August 17, that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out the former NBA star as well, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below and his article on that workout can be read here. Collison last played in the NBA in 2019 for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game at the age of 31. He's been retired for several years and just turned 34, but his last season in the NBA was clearly very productive.