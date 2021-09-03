Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesick, MI

Mesick man charged with drug, driving-related offenses

By Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 4 days ago

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Mesick man was charged with multiple drug and driving-related offenses during his arraignment in 84th District Court. Brandon John Szegda was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 25 grams, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle while security for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7, 2020, in Springville Township.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Mesick, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Driving#84th District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy