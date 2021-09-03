Mesick man charged with drug, driving-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Mesick man was charged with multiple drug and driving-related offenses during his arraignment in 84th District Court. Brandon John Szegda was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 25 grams, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle while security for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7, 2020, in Springville Township.