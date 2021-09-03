Social Security has an infection, but it can be cured

What if in 2007, we could have known with almost mathematical certainty that a coronavirus pandemic would sweep across the world 13 years later?. One of two things might have happened. First, we might have made choices that could have reduced the pandemic’s hardships. We could have invested billions in developing and testing vaccines and treatments that were ready to roll out and had the public’s confidence. We could have crafted policies regarding shutdowns, the supply chain, nursing homes, and schools – instead of winging it, as we often have done the past year and a half.