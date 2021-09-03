Cancel
Consecrate yourself in preparation of crossing over

By Harry Komprood
Courier News
 4 days ago

Joshua 3 deals with the Israelites preparing themselves for the time they would crossover into the promise land. It is interesting to note that the Israelites spent three days at the Jordan before they crossed over. We know that Jonah spent three days in the belly of the whale before...

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Today, during Sunday Joy, host Ronnette Rollins discusses with listeners the topic of wearing masks in church. In particular, religious leaders, preachers and pastors discouraging their members from wearing masks in church. It’s disturbing to see video clips posted on social media of church services where the preacher is telling people not to wear masks in church. Some even making false claims that wearing masks in church means you don’t trust God. Back in July, Nashville Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church, Greg Locke, told his congregation that he would kick out anyone who shows up to church wearing a mask. What are your thoughts? Do you agree that wearing a mask is a sign you don’t trust God? Or do you think that these preachers are preaching against Christian principles by encouraging members to defy the CDC? Comment your thoughts below!
To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
But Jesus turning and seeing her said, “Take courage, daughter . . .” Matthew 9:22 (AMP) Glennon Doyle wrote, “We just need someone to see the pain. . . . To say: Yes. I see this. This is real. . . . We just need a witness.” I think we need to know that someone gets it. That we are not alone. I imagine that when Jesus turned and fixed His eyes on the lady who touched the hem of His garment, she felt Him. She knew He understood. “Take courage, daughter.” I am here. I see you.
There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Often, we read the Bible and we skim over words without understanding the meaning. Or if you aren’t paying attention, you read a different word than what was on the page. Apostasy is one of those words, what does it mean when Paul was falsely accusing of teaching the Jews apostasy from Moses? The law was and is a very strong commitment for the Jewish people. They believed Paul was saying, don’t follow our Jewish customs. In Matthew Paul addresses the falling away of a believer, stating the love of many will grow cold. This proceeds the “day of the Lord”, which is another subject. 2Thessalonians tells us to not be so easily shaken or alarmed by those who say the day of the Lord has already begun. You might say, not me, I am true to the end. If people fall away and/or abandon and/or refuse to continue to follow the Lord, how does that happen. We might respond, maybe they didn’t really believe in the first place. John tells us many of His disciples felt it was too hard to understand…Jesus said, “He knew from the beginning which ones didn’t believe, and He knew who would betray Him, many turned away and deserted Him. We realize “apostasy” isn’t a new word, there has always been a problem within the church and will continue to the end of days.
Christian houses of worship symbolize the claim that God impregnated a virgin to produce his son Jesus as a half-divine half-human to live among people. But the doctrine of the trinity says God and Jesus are the same deity, which could mean that Jesus impregnated his own mother to make himself. Was that akin to divine incest?
I met a woman from a country in eastern Africa who had moved to the U.S. a few years earlier. She was raised in a strict family in a Muslim majority country. At some point, she met a Christian who gave her a Bible, which she took home but kept concealed. She knew her father would be angry that she had a Bible in her possession.
On Friday we looked at the return of Christ. It has not happened yet; it’s yet to come in the future. When? Today we talk about timing; namely, we are going to look at one of the clear pieces of evidence that Christ’s return is drawing near. Here’s the question from a listener to the podcast named Alex. “Hello, Pastor John! I have a question about what Jesus said in Matthew 24:12, where he said of the end times that ‘lawlessness will be increased’ and that ‘the love of many will grow cold.’ What does Jesus mean when he says love will grow cold? Where will this be evidenced? What is ‘cold love’? And how can we prevent this in our own lives?”
Technically, the questions asked in Isaiah 63:1-2 are not asked of people by the Lord, but my heart did not want to let this opportunity pass by. Furthermore, in answering the questions God revealed some of His heart. Some of the revelation is pleasant to the ears; some of it is hard to receive. All of the revelation is beneficial and glorifies God. The immediate context for Isaiah 63 is the prophecy of YHWH restoring Israel to Jerusalem and the Promised Land found in Isaiah 62. That prophetic restoration was fantastic but in it the people of God would still be surrounded by evil, aggressive, violent sworn enemies. In Isaiah 63, YHWH reveals Himself in prophecy as Him who will wipe out their enemies, thus making them safe in Jerusalem and the Promised Land.
Years ago, I was up on the roof doing some repair work that needed to be done courtesy of a recent storm. When I got up there and started working, I could see over the fence in our back yard into our neighbor’s yard. Of course, I could also be seen, and looking at me and barking loudly, was their dog. Apparently, he didn’t have anything scheduled for the day because he remained there barking at me the entire time I was up there.
Recently our esteemed silver chariot – the family minivan -- needed repair. This time it was the brakes. Since we only have one vehicle, my options for getting back to my church office were somewhat limited. So, I decided to walk. I'm glad I did. I love a good drive,...
Originally Posted On: https://boundfortruth.com/blogs/news/bible-covers-for-men-and-women. The Psalmist writes, “I have hidden Your Word in my heart, that I might not sin against You.” No matter who we are, seeking God in the Bible is a must. However, there’s no denying that God creates us uniquely as men and women, and our...
“Greater love hath no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. (NIV- one) Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knows (NIV) not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.  Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15:13-17 (KJV)

