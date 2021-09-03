Never Be Afraid to Experiment: Tony Staroska’s ever-evolving sculptures

As beloved New York City artifacts go, the Astor Place Cube is an especially stalwart one: embedded into the sidewalk in Manhattan for several decades, the cube was conceived and executed by the artist Tony Rosenthal. Other artworks by Rosenthal that don’t include the cube are about to go on tour. These sculptures, which include works called Big Red and Mandela, will travel to Rosenthal’s home in Southampton soon; the works will eventually temporarily go on display at the Southampton Fine Arts Fair at the Southampton Arts Center from September 2 through September 5. Rosenthal is a New York icon who’s been a fixture on the circuit for decades.