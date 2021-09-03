Never Be Afraid to Experiment: Tony Staroska’s ever-evolving sculptures
At the Juddville Clay Studio Gallery, Tony Staroska and Rebecca Carlton work mostly in clay, creating sculptural forms and decorative tiles. When he got started, however, Staroska did what he calls “production work” – mugs, soup bowls and other practical and salable objects – for about 10 years. Then he shifted his schedule to do production work for six weeks and personal sculptural work for six weeks. Eventually he decided to focus on sculpture – mostly working in clay, but occasionally using wood, steel and bronze.doorcountypulse.com
