The Importance of Being Venice: Here’s Why Awards Campaigns Start on the Lido

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
The Venice Film Festival is the starting pistol of the awards season, but that’s only been the case for the past five years or so. The Lido will unveil the first looks at technical juggernauts like “Dune,” from Warner Bros., and emotional period dramas like “The Power of the Dog,” from Netflix . Venice could unleash all the momentum for the upcoming awards season, sure to be dense — and long again — with an Academy ceremony dated March 27.

In the last 20 years, the Golden Lion, the festival’s highest honor, has matched the Oscars’ choice for best picture only two times: “The Shape of Water” and “Nomadland.”

But Venice has produced a cache of films that have garnered best pic nominations (“Spotlight,” which won the Oscar, “Arrival” and “La La Land” in 2016, “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2017, “The Favourite” and “Roma” in 2018 and “Joker” and “Marriage Story” in 2019). Moreover, since the best picture lineup was expanded to 10 nominees in 2009, “Birdman” (2015) took home a best pic Oscar, while “Gravity” (although it played out of competition) and “Philomena” in 2013 landed noms. Best picture winner “The Hurt Locker” played Venice in 2008.

So why is Venice a great place to kick off an awards campaign?

Their crop of in-competition selections has changed greatly from the heavily European and independent circuit to an allowance of more audience-friendly movies. Moreover, as the Academy has diversified its membership and studios become increasingly aware of it, they are pushing for some of their non-traditional awards contenders to make their debut at the Lido.

This year, under the leadership of Oscar-winning jury president Bong Joon Ho and six other acclaimed actors, screenwriters and filmmakers, 21 films will vie for their affections. This invaluable outset will undoubtedly set the tone for the upcoming season.

Netflix will have a hefty presence with three movies. Seemingly their most prominent candidate looks to be Academy Award winner Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. Already showing signs of confidence with the feature, so far, it’s the only film playing all four major fall festivals, including Telluride, Toronto and New York. Campion became the second woman ever to be nominated for directing for 1993’s “The Piano.” “Power” marks her first feature since 2009’s “Bright Star.” Campion will share the Netflix spotlight with Italian director Paolo Sorrentino for “The Hand of God” and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who’s making her directorial debut with “The Lost Daughter.”

Sony Pictures Classics feels confident with writer and director Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penélope Cruz, splitting time with her other Spanish film, “Official Competition” from Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is still seeking U.S. distribution. Almodóvar has won the international feature Oscar for Spain with 1999’s “All About My Mother” and picked up three other noms for the country.

Venice is not just about best picture from the studio perspective. A contender also needs the love of the actor’s branch, the largest branch of the Academy. That’s where the Volpi Cup awards for best actor and best actress come into play.

For women, three past Volpi honorees have translated to Oscar wins in the last 20 years: Helen Mirren (“The Queen”), Emma Stone (“La La Land”) and Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), with four others becoming eventual nominees between lead and supporting categories, most recently with last year’s winner Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman.”

Early word is promising for Kristen Stewart’s work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer” from Pablo Larraín. After winning the Cesar Award for “Clouds of Sils Maria,” she obviously appeals to European cinematic sensibilities. However, we’ve seen biopics about the famed Princess of Wales go by the wayside with films like “Diana.” Hopefully, this won’t follow suit. Colman could be in the conversation again for “The Lost Daughter.” Only three women have won the Volpi twice – Valeria Golino, Isabelle Huppert and Shirley MacLaine.

Knowing that “Joker” premiered at Venice, and won an Oscar for Joaquin Phoenix, has given hope to horror fanatics everywhere. Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement just as the next entry in the Michael Myers slasher series, “Halloween Kills” premieres. Despite being criminally overdue for awards love, it’s doubtful Curtis will be able to break through.

In the aughts, the men’s translation to Oscar success via Venice is surprisingly less connected. Only two winners in the history of Venice, Frederic March for “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” in 1932 and Paul Muni for “The Story of Louis Pasteur” in 1936, have won the Oscar for best actor. For nominees, in the last decade, only Willem Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate” in 2018 and ex-aequo winners Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix for “The Master” in 2012 have translated to AMPAS noms.

This could bode well for someone like Oscar Isaac from Focus Features’ “The Card Counter” or Tim Blake Nelson from “Old Henry,” which is still looking for U.S. distribution. Chances are Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) or Toni Servillo (“The Hand of Dog”) could be eyeing that spot.

Venice isn’t always about what’s “in” but also what’s “out of competition.” After a long pandemic delay, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is finally getting its first set of eyes on it. Other former technical marvels like 2013’s “Gravity” bowed at Venice, and ended up with seven Oscars, including best director. “Dune” could mirror that trajectory.

Other notables include 20th Century Studios’ “The Last Duel” from Ridley Scott, Focus Features’ “Last Night in Soho” from Edgar Wright and “Old Henry.”

MoviesVariety

Im Sang-Soo’s ‘Heaven’ to Open Busan Film Festival

“Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness,” directed by leading South Korean filmmaker Im Sang-soo, has been set at the opening night title of next month’s Busan International Film Festival (Oct. 6-15, 2021.) The film was previously selected by the Cannes festival for the 2020 edition that was canceled due to...
MoviesVariety

‘Bergman Island’ Best Awards Chances Are Mia Hansen-Løve’s Script and Mia Wasikowska’s Fearless Performance

You may need a PhD in Ingmar Bergman to understand every nuance of French writer and director Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island.” Still, the writer’s branch of the Academy may have enough of the qualifications to embrace its charming story. Even with delectable performances from its cast ensemble, most notably Mia Wasikowska in her finest acting effort yet, the small independent film will undoubtedly face significant challenges during awards season. Distributor IFC Films will have to be very specific with voting groups to entice members to give the film its fair shake. Will they be successful in that quest? That remains to be determined.
MoviesVariety

‘Promises’ Review: Isabelle Huppert’s Morally Conflicted Mayor Carries a Worthy But Lukewarm Political Drama

At the outset of “Promises,” protagonist Clémence Collombet is not an obvious fit for the talents of its leading lady. A former doctor turned mayor of an impoverished town on the outskirts of Paris, now reaching the end of her political career, she’s a decent, conscientious woman who has done a respectable job in office, but doesn’t seem blessed with great ambition or imagination.
Moviesimdb.com

10 ‘Dune’ Cast Members Among Hollywood Stars Descending on Venice Film Festival

The 78th Venice Film Festival gets underway Wednesday with a slew of Hollywood stars expected on the red carpet for the Sept. 1-11 event, beginning with Penelope Cruz for Pedro Almodovar’s opening film “Parallel Mothers,” in competition, and Isabelle Huppert for French drama “Promises,” which opens the fest’s more cutting-edge Horizons section.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Trailer: Jane Campion’s First Feature Film Since 2009 Hits Venice This September

Jane Campion fans, take heart. While it’s been a million years since her last feature (2009’s deeply underrated “Bright Star“), she finally returns to the big screen with “The Power Of The Dog. ” which hits the Venice Film Festival this September. Cinephiles will recall Campion’s past success at Venice, as “An Angel At My Table” won the Grand Special Jury Prize there in 1990 (and, some argue, should have won the Golden Lion).
TV SeriesSFGate

'Scenes From a Marriage' Showrunner Hagai Levi on the HBO Remake: 'Ingmar Bergman's Spirit Was Keeping an Eye on Me'

When it comes to exploring relationships, Ingmar Begman’s iconic television series-turned-movie “Scenes from a Marriage” is still as relevant today as it was when it first aired almost fifty years ago. Which is why, when showrunner Hagai Levi (“In Treatment,” “The Affair”) was first approached about re-making the series, which plays out of competition at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, by Bergman’s youngest son Daniel, he promptly said “Yes” before immediately wondering “What am I going to do?”
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Venice Comedy ‘Official Competition’ Sells To UK

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Protagonist Pictures has closed a UK all rights deal with Curzon for Spanish-language pic Official Competition starring Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martínez. In Official Competition, Oscar winner Cruz plays renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie. Banderas will star as Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero, and joining them is Argentinian actor Oscar Martínez (The Distinguished Citizen), who plays radical theatre actor Iván Torres. The Spanish-language comedy, directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat from a script they wrote with Andrés Duprat,...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
MoviesBirmingham Star

Female Spanish filmmakers denounce Johnny Depp's award

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI):Spanish women filmmakers have slammed the San Sebastian film festival's decision to award its highest honour to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp who had lost a libel case last year over an article that called him a 'wife-beater'. The filmmakers have condemned the festival's decision stating it shows the international event in poor light.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp To Be Honored With Top Film Festival Award

Professionally, Johnny Depp‘s career has struggled significantly since he was dropped from his high profile roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises, while his personal life has seen him caught up in a series of headline-grabbing legal battles opposite ex-wife Amber Heard that are still far from over.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Caine Honored at Opening of Fully-Live Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival returned to life in a fully live format Friday after a year-long COVID-forced break, with its traditional rousing dance numbers and a lifetime achievement Crystal Globe for Michael Caine. The versatile two-time Oscar winner prompted his third standing ovation from...
MoviesDeadline

‘True Things’: Ruth Wilson Asks A Dangerous Question In The First Clip Of Venice Film Festival Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s an intriguing first look at Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Tom Burke (The Souvenir) in Harry Wootliff’s Venice-bound feature drama True Things. Wilson plays a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes intoxicated by a stranger who overwhelms her quiet life. Above is also a new still from the Brit movie, which will unspool next month on the Lido in the Horizons strand.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice’s Alberto Barbera Built Fest Into Awards Season Must-Stop

There is no doubt that Venice these days is the world’s top event to premiere a future Oscar winner, but it wasn’t always like that. When artistic director Alberto Barbera returned to the Lido in 2012 “a lot of things had changed at an international level, driven by transformations due to the digital revolution and the re-organization of production and distribution,” he says. At the time, “Venice was suffering very much from the competition from other festivals, specifically Toronto and subsequently also Telluride.” For various reasons, one being cost, it had become more difficult for Venice to have access to big productions; not...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

At the Venice Film Festival, cinema’s future looks hopeful

Hope for the future of cinema was front of mind for many as the Venice International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday on the Lido. In the face of the delta variant, and the trials those in the global film industry weathered last year, the 78th edition of the oldest festival in the world has returned, with precautions, to celebrate the best of what’s to come in film from both newcomers and established veterans, like Jane Campion and Pedro Almodóvar.“I have the feeling and impression that everyone is willing to come back, ready to start again, ready to release the...

