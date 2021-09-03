Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Now + Then Marketplace Firefly Bazaar Night Market

phillyfunguide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow + Then Marketplace presents Firefly Bazaar, a night market featuring some of Philly's tastiest mobile food ops, music from DJ Xtina, and lots of fun for everyone!. It’s also the reveal of our mural by Liquid Death and first bar collab ever with neighbors The Lunar Inn. Also, this being our second ever night ever, dont miss our immersive light up LED front fence installation from Klip Collective, the first of its kind in the city!

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Market#Mobile#Food Drink#Firefly Bazaar#Liquid Death#Klip Collective#Philly Poppa#Nardone Pasta Co#Vietnamese#Tabella Nera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Bossier City, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

The Bossier Night Market is Set to Return with a Literal Bang!

The Bossier Night Market is set to return this month and this time, with FIREWORKS!. Saturday, September 11th, 2021, the Bossier City Night Market returns to the parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to lots of twinkle lights, live music, 175+ vendors, and 12 food trucks, there's going to be a fireworks show. The fireworks are courtesy of Barksdale Federal Credit Union and they are in remembrance of what we have endured as a country on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.
RestaurantsEater

Farmers Kitchen + Bar Opens Downtown With a Burst of Locally Sourced Eats

The Minnesota Farmers Union’s first restaurant just debuted in the former Spoonriver space, bringing the historic Mill District neighborhood a new sit-down spot for hyperlocal meats, cheeses, and produce. Farmers Kitchen + Bar opens as a coffee bar with caffeinated concoctions such as a State Fair maple cream nitro starting...
Grocery & Supermaketthesunpapers.com

Medford hosts its outdoor Main Street market after COVID pause

Medford hosted its Main Street market at Medford Village Park on Aug. 14, an event that was first held two years ago. The idea came when the township’s environmental affairs advisory committee applied for a Sustainable South Jersey certification, which requires hosting a local farm market. In 2019, a collaborative effort between the environmental committee, the Medford Business Association and Main Street merchants resulted in the township’s own outdoor market.
Shoppingvisitcarsoncity.com

Midtown Marketplace

MidTown Marketplace is Carson City’s newest unique shopping experience located just off of N Carson Street at 104 Corbett St. MidTown Marketplace hosts over 2,200 square feet of induvial specialized Boutiques offering a variety of design styles from farmhouse, Boho, Mid Century Modern, Eclectic and Shabby Chic. Its your one place shop for all your home and garden décor, one-of-kind finds, repurposed vintage treasures, unique up-cycled pieces, and local Artists. Make sure to come back often as merchandise is constantly being refreshed and new treasures arrive daily.
Restaurantspopville.com

“Dauphine’s Launches Happy Hour + Outdoor Bar Service”

“Dauphine’s has officially launched a happy hour menu, as well as seating and service at their outdoor bar. Beginning today, diners will be able to enjoy happy hour specials on snacks, beer, wine, & cocktails at both of Dauphines’ bars. Items on the snack menu include Deviled Eggs, Fried Hog’s Head Cheese, Black Eyed Pea Falafel ($6 each), and Local Harris Creek Oysters ($2 each). Cocktail specials include the Roffignac, Napoleonic Code, Pimm’s Cup, and the New Orleans Buck ($10 each), with cocktail specials rotating regularly. Wine by the glass will be $10, and beer $5.
Arcadia, CApasadenanow.com

626 Night Market is Back This Weekend

626 Night Market, the iconic Californian festival inspired by the famous open-air nighttime bazaars of Asia but named after the 626 area code region of San Gabriel Valley, will be back at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia this weekend, Friday to Sunday, August 27 to 29, from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight.
RestaurantsIowa State Daily

Updated dining room "Night" unveiled at Union Drive Marketplace

ISU Dining recently unveiled the first of three expansive renovations at the Union Drive Marketplace dining center. Dining invested more than $2 million in the renovations at the dining center. Mohamed Ali, director of ISU Dining, said the department has plans to renovate all of Union Drive Marketplace (UDM) within...
FestivalShropshire Star

Ludlow Food Festival set to be 'flaming good as it returns to town's castle

A south Shropshire town's food festival is coming back in full three dimensions in just a few week after going online in 2020 to avoid the pandemic. Organisers of Ludlow Food Festival, at the castle from September 10-12 are promising more than 180 different food and drink producers, top chefs and food experts... and they are making the Fire Stage bigger than ever.
Delaware StatePosted by
Only In Delaware

Shop Till You Drop At Spence’s Bazaar, One Of The Largest Flea Markets In Delaware

There’s nothing quite as fun as spending a day at the flea market! While Delaware is home to a few expansive markets both upstate and downstate, it’s hard to top the big red barn in Dover, Spence’s Bazaar. This legendary flea market is one of the largest in the state, and you could easily spend hours browsing the thousands of things being sold here on any given day.
Middle Easttimeoutdubai.com

Win Dhs500 to spend at Brew House, Citymax Business Bay

Brew House is Dubai’s newest hop garden and grill, located at the all-new Citymax Hotel Business Bay. The menu features tasty dishes, including smoked meats, steaks, burgers, freshly made pizzas, pastas and so much more. T. The contemporary barn-style decor with quirky neon signs throughout the outlet gives it a...
Durham, NCcapitolbroadcasting.com

Durham Night Market at American Tobacco This Thursday

Join American Tobacco under the Water Tower this Thursday, August 26, 2021, for the first Durham Night Market from 5:00-9:00pm. The night market showcases Durham’s creativity outside at American Tobacco Campus in downtown #Durham. Bring the pups and the kiddos for this family-friendly event. Sip on wine or local beer while you shop over 50 vendors and grab a bite to eat from American Tobacco restaurants and food trucks.
Restaurantsculturemap.com

Discovery Green presents Downtown Neighbors' Hangout

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Discovery Green will present an old-fashioned neighbors’ hangout, featuring beers courtesy of Saint Arnold's and music courtesy of Swimwear Department and Henry Invisible. Guests can bring picnic chairs or a blanket for an evening under the stars.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Space 220 is Opening on September 20th

At long last, Walt Disney World has announced the Space 220 restaurant will open in Future World at EPCOT on September 20th!. Space 220 is an out-of-this-world culinary experience that will serve modern-American cuisine with the celestial panorama of a space station, including daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up. This location will also have more than 1,000 bottles of the world’s finest wines and a wide selection of craft beer available.
Lifestylephillyfunguide.com

September Garden Party

We are thrilled to announce the return of Garden Party!. Enjoy a refreshing beverage from Chaddsford Winery, Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Whiskey, and Yards Brewing Company! All drinks are included with admission. At our craft tables we’ll be making sun-catchers and the ever-popular Shrinky Dinks! After you’re done creating art,...
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Night Market to wrap up 2021 season Saturday

This summer’s final Toledo Night Market will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Toledo Night Market is an evening version of the Toledo Farmers’ Market, with lights, shopping, food, drink, and live music. It is located at 525 Market St., Toledo.
LifestyleKXAN

End Of Summer Backyard BBQ & Pool Party At Carpenter Hotel

Kick it old-school with a classic, end-of-summer backyard barbecue featuring live music, delicious food from Carpenters Hall, boozy snow cones, and even two-stepping lessons in the pool. When: Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 3 pm – 8 pm. Tickets: General Public: $70 + Hotel Guests: $50. What’s included: a BBQ...
Lifestyle365thingsinhouston.com

A Night at Market Square at Market Square Park

Downtown District hosts the return of its annual fall celebration, a Night at Market Square. For 2021, The event will be a historic Tex-Orleans block party. There will be live music at Market Square Park, and festivities will extend into the neighborhood’s eclectic bars and restaurants offering food and beverage specials, giveaways, and other pop-up fun.
Entertainmentfargounderground.com

September’s Folkways’ Night Bazaar features Live Art and Performance

Folkways’ live performance event, Night Bazaar, returns for another unique evening in downtown Fargo. Night Bazaar highlights the community’s talents with a plethora of unique experiences and performances. Like the evening bazaars of southeast Asia, visitors can shop for art, trinkets, crystals, and handmade goods from local artisans and vintage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy