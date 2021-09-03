Now + Then Marketplace Firefly Bazaar Night Market

Now + Then Marketplace presents Firefly Bazaar, a night market featuring some of Philly's tastiest mobile food ops, music from DJ Xtina, and lots of fun for everyone!. It’s also the reveal of our mural by Liquid Death and first bar collab ever with neighbors The Lunar Inn. Also, this being our second ever night ever, dont miss our immersive light up LED front fence installation from Klip Collective, the first of its kind in the city!