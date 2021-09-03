Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Lions Walk virtually to D-Feet Children’s Hearing Loss

Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions Club of New Ulm and friends participated in the 2021 Annual Lions “D-Feet Children’s Hearing Loss” walk virtually on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the U of M Landscape Arboretum, Chaska. Over $131,000 was raised for the Lions Children’s Hearing Center at the University of Minnesota. The Lions Club of New Ulm donated $1,000 to this event. This event was sponsored by the Lions Multiple District 5M Hearing Foundation. Lions Multiple District 5M encompasses Minnesota, Manitoba and Western Ontario. Pictured left to right, in back are: Mike Keim, Sara Keim, Lion Sue Keim, Jen Horstmann, Jeff Horstmann. Front: Josie Horstmann and Jacob Horstmann.

