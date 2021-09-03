Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake & Jay-Z Breathe Fire Into "Love All" From "Certified Lover Boy"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a minute there, fans were uncertain ifCertified Lover Boy would actually arrive. On the heels of Kanye West's "gotcha" Donda release dates, Hip Hop fans were frustrated when 12:00 a.m. turned the clock and CLB wasn't on streaming services. However, it was about 30 minutes prior that Drake revealed his tracklist on Instagram along with the news that the project was set for release later than fans believed.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified Lover Boy#Clb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beyoncé Celebrated Her 40th Birthday With A Massive Collage, And It’s Perfect

There must be an alternate reality where Beyoncé Knowles’ birthday is an international holiday. For those of us that live in this reality, though, it isn’t, and we have to make do with celebrating her birth the old-fashioned way -- by talking about how much we love her. And this year, the singer/actress/entrepreneur/icon made it a little bit easier to do that, by sharing a massive collage to commemorate her 40th year on earth.
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Tina Knowles Goes Off on People Criticizing Beyonce for Wearing Tiffany Diamond

Beyonce's mom is out for blood against those who've turned her daughter's Tiffany campaign into a controversy about blood diamonds. Tina Knowles went off on Instagram on all the "socially conscious activist[s]" who've called out Bey for wearing the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond ... which is from a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Chris Brown calls out Kanye West following ‘Donda’ release

In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Brown wrote of West: “Kanye a whole h*e.”. Singer Chris Brown called out rapper Kanye West in the wake of this weekend’s release of the MC’s 10th studio LP, the long-awaited Donda. The album was released on Sunday morning, and...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Shyne Reunite At 40/40 Club

Over the weekend, JAY-Z celebrated the 18th anniversary of his 40/40 Club, inviting celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy Jones, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha T, Joe Budden, Belly, and Fabolous to partake in the festivities. Also in attendance was rapper-turned-Belize-diplomat Shyne, who has been receiving renewed appreciation from the hip-hop community.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Kim Kardashian Staying with Kanye West For The New Money?

It is Kim Kardashian wants to end her divorce proceedings Kanye WestTo have more money available? According to one tabloid, the Keep Up with The Kardashians star wants to add to her billion-dollar empire by getting back together with West. Gossip Copco uncovers the truth behind the story, he is continuing to investigate.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy