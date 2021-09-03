Drake & Jay-Z Breathe Fire Into "Love All" From "Certified Lover Boy"

There must be an alternate reality where Beyoncé Knowles’ birthday is an international holiday. For those of us that live in this reality, though, it isn’t, and we have to make do with celebrating her birth the old-fashioned way -- by talking about how much we love her. And this year, the singer/actress/entrepreneur/icon made it a little bit easier to do that, by sharing a massive collage to commemorate her 40th year on earth.