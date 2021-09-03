Drake & Jay-Z Breathe Fire Into "Love All" From "Certified Lover Boy"
For a minute there, fans were uncertain ifCertified Lover Boy would actually arrive. On the heels of Kanye West's "gotcha" Donda release dates, Hip Hop fans were frustrated when 12:00 a.m. turned the clock and CLB wasn't on streaming services. However, it was about 30 minutes prior that Drake revealed his tracklist on Instagram along with the news that the project was set for release later than fans believed.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0