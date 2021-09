To be a mother is the wish of many women: some want one or two children, others dream of a large family . Having a child is a constant commitment: not only must parents take care of it, but they must also be ready to change their daily habits. When she met her future husband Ray, Jen didn’t want children: she didn’t see herself as a mother. Ray, however, has proven to be a very persuasive man: the couple now have 16 children and Jen says she wants more .