Fairmont, WV

Water hydrant testing to be conducted

By Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 4 days ago

WHITE HALL — Work crews from the Fairmont Water Department will flush and test water hydrants at Eastview Estates and at the Middletown Commons on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Water customers in the surrounding area and higher elevations may be affected.

The testing could discolor the water in the surrounding areas. While work is being performed, there is also a possibility that some customers may experience low pressure, cloudy water, or an interruption of service.

Water customer who experience low water pressure, have water discoloration, or a service interruption are asked to boil their water before drinking or use bottled water. Bring all water to a boil, and let it continue to boil for one minute. Let the water cool before using.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The city will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water. Customers with no water service are to call the Fairmont Filtration plant at 304-366-1461 or Fairmont Utilities at 304-366-6231.

Times West Virginian

Times West Virginian

