COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb as hospitalizations threaten new peaks

FAIRMONT — The month of August saw a massive uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 all around West Virginia, and Marion County is following suit.

The lax restrictions of the summer combined with the desire to return to normalcy created the perfect tinder to feed the spread of the COVID delta variant.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, in the month of July 2021, West Virginia had 2,512 new confirmed cases of COVID. But with the emergence of the delta variant, in August, the state has 17,811 new cases of COVID-19.

Marion County went from 113 cases in July to 514 cases in August. As of Sept. 2, Marion County is sitting at 445 active cases.

“There’s not one specific reason for the uptick in cases, I think it’s multiple reasons,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department. “We’re still seeing a low uptick in vaccination efforts, we’re still seeing sporadic cases that are community-spread.”

The delta variant, which has been seen to spread twice or even three times as effectively as other variants, is what experts are claiming is responsible for this uptick in case numbers, not just in West Virginia, but around the country.

Not only is delta causing more spread, it’s also landing more people in the hospital and the Intensive Care Unit.

“We need to reinforce just how this [delta] variant is different from other variants,” White said. “This variant is very difficult, it’s very challenging. We’ve got to always be on guard to prevent infections. We’re seeing exactly what we thought we’d see with this delta variant.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his COVID-19 task force have warned of rising hospitalizations in each of their recent COVID briefings.

As of Sept. 2, West Virginia is at 670 hospitalizations, up from just 161 this time last month. At the height of the last wave of the pandemic in January 2021, hospitalizations reached a peak of 818.

While the shrinking number of available hospital beds is worrisome, the real danger is the number of critically important ICU beds that are occupied.

Despite there currently being a lower total number of hospitalizations than in January, a higher percentage of those cases are ending up with patients in the ICU. When at the peak of 818 hospitalizations in January, 217 of those were in the ICU. Today, despite there being 148 less total hospitalizations, the current number of ICU beds taken by COVID patients is 200.

“This delta variant is really something nasty... when you get it you have a higher risk of ending up in the hospital and a higher risk of ending up on a ventilator or ICU, and certainly a higher risk of death,” White said.

The best defense, according to White, is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines not only reduce the risk of infection but greatly reduce the severity of symptoms in the event of a breakout case, which is defined as a case in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19.

“The chances of ending up in a hospital, in an ICU, on a ventilator or death are much, much lower in the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated population,” White said. “The majority of cases that result in hospitalization or death, overwhelmingly, are in the unvaccinated population.”

Today, 51% of Marion County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and only 45% are fully vaccinated.

“I’m begging and pleading with folks, get the vaccine,” White said. “That’s the only way out of this pandemic. If we all do our part every single day, we won’t have to have these conversations so often.”

Outbreaks in the schools

As of Sept. 2, there are 50 total confirmed cases in Marion County Schools made up of 15 staff and 35 students, adding eight cases since last updated on Sept. 1.

On top of the 50 confirmed cases there are 48 more individuals quarantined due to potential exposure. This brings the total quarantine count up to 120 since the start of school.

However, thanks to the masks and air filtration in the schools, these cases are mainly brought in from the community rather than transmitted among students and staff.

“That is what we’re seeing, 100%,” said Donna Hage, Marion County school superintendent. “Our staff are handling these quarantines with extra preparation.”

The school board has a strict set of guidelines which dictate if a student must be quarantined. When a student is quarantined, they must submit a homework request, similar to when any student must miss more than three days of school.

Some schools have more cases than others. East Fairmont Middle School has the most cases currently and both its cheerleading squad and girls volleyball team are being quarantined.

“East Fairmont Middle school is one we have our eyes on,” Hage said.

The district does have breaking points to stop a major spread if one were to occur. If 10% of a school’s population tests positive for COVID, the board will look to potentially shut down that school.

If three or more students test positive in, what Hage called, a cohort — which is when the spread of several cases are traced to a single case — it can result in the shutdown of a classroom or even an entire grade level if the source of the infections is found to be that widespread.

Either way, the school board is firm on its decision to maintain in-person instruction.

“We know that the best place for students to recover that instruction and feel supported... is that five days a week, face-to-face instruction,” Hage said. “That’s really what’s important to us.”

To find out more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a vaccination, visit www.dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19.