Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Megalopolis: can Francis Ford Coppola’s $100m gamble pay off?

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it was announced that Francis Ford Coppola might finally make his long-gestating film Megalopolis, a jolt of electric excitement went through the bodies of cineastes around the world. Like the unrealized visions of Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Dune, it seemed as if it would only be screened in the imaginary multiplexes of cinephile’s dreams. Yet, against all odds, Coppola seems to be dusting off the director’s beret.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Robert Evans
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Zendaya
Person
James Caan
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Live Cinema#American Zoetrope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesSFGate

Michael Caine on His Favorite Films, Going to Hollywood, Avoiding Retirement

Honored this year at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival for his incredible volume of work over six decades, Michael Caine is remarkably down-to-earth as he reflects on lessons learned and how his plans to retire more than 20 years ago just never quite worked out. In addition to winning the KVIFF award for contribution to world cinema, Caine came to the Czech Republic to screen “Best Sellers,” director Lina Roessler’s feature debut, in which he plays a cantankerous writer – a character into whom he says he has real insight as the author of several books of his own, ranging from biography to fiction. Caine will also be seen soon as Lord Boresh in the Czech historic epic “Jan Zizka.”
MoviesMovieMaker

Oscar Isaac Is in Everything; Coppola’s Dream, Bong Joon-Ho Optimism

Francis Ford Coppola is ready to bet big on a dream project; Bong Joon-Ho has high hopes for cinema; Venice Film Festival heavy hitters and hidden gems; and Festival of Cinema NYC’s offerings include a Drunk Bus and a great funeral. Plus: Oscar Isaac may soon both appear in a Coppola film and play Coppola, among other roles. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

15 movies from major directors that never made it to screen

Nearly every director has the one that got away – that is, a movie that never made it to the big screen. We often hear about projects that languish for years in development hell, waiting for the right timing or funding to come along before they're finally made. Often, these movies never end up seeing the light of day at all.
MoviesTVOvermind

10 Movie Stars Who Lied to Get a Movie Role

Making it in the A-list roles is every actor’s dream, but not many get that chance. Most of the people holding significant positions in offices and other industries have at some point lied to get ahead. Others have to work their way out and put in the work, while others try a lie that works for them. Lying to get your resume considered has been going on for many years. Even the A-list actors adjust their resumes to fit the role they want to cast. The situation is worse in the Hollywood world. Getting an acting role in Hollywood is a dream of many upcoming and existing actors. Several actors who play significant roles lied at some point in their life. And that’s how they have managed to be iconic. Check out these lies that gave you your idol character.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola Once Again Changes Up A Previous Film With New Scenes & A 4K Restoration

I know this might take you by surprise, by Francis Ford Coppola is taking a beloved film from his past and re-editing it, adding new material, and giving it a 4K restoration. I know, I know, this is crazy and something he’s never done before, but he’s doing it for “The Outsiders.” (You should be picking up the sarcasm, by the way.)
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Coppola's 1983 Film 'The Outsiders'

"There's gotta be someplace without Greasers or Socs, with just people." Studiocanal and Warner Bros have unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola's coming-of-age classic The Outsiders, which originally opened in theaters in 1983. This came just four years after Apocalypse Now, and nine years after finishing The Godfather: Part II. Based on the 1967 best-selling young-adult novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders is considered the first "Brat Pack" movie, as it stars then-unknown young actors in many of their first break-through roles, including C. Thomas Howell (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Rob Lowe ("The West Wing," "Parks and Recreation"), Emilio Estevez (St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, Young Guns), Matt Dillon (Crash, There's Something About Mary), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Jerry Maguire), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Point Break, Ghost), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), who went on to superstar-calibre careers. The rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, only heats up when one gang kills a member of the other. The film is getting a fresh 4k theatrical run in September. Fire it up below.
MoviesCollider

Francis Coppola Eyeing Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Jessica Lange, Zendaya, and More for His Long-Awaited 'Megalopolis'

Francis Coppola's highly ambitious film Megalopolis has attracted an even more impressive cast list, according to Deadline. While the castings are not official, Coppola is in discussion with Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Lange, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jon Voight, Zendaya, and James Caan, who Coppola worked with on The Godfather. Jude Law was previously attached to the project, but there is no word if he is still involved.
Moviesthetvaddict.com

The Best Heist Films Ever

Heist films are one of the longest running genres in cinema, and it’s easy to see why. In bringing together a motley crew of characters, each with specific skills, to achieve the common goal of pulling off an audacious theft or robbery, these films guarantee chemistry, tension and excitement. Below we take a look at some of the best heist films in modern cinema.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Francis Ford Coppola still hoping to make his dream picture Megalopolis with a cast of Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker and Cate Blanchett

The Godfather Trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation are just a few of the cinematic milestones which have cemented Francis Ford Coppola as one of the greatest directors of all time, and even though he is 82 and hasn’t directed a film since 2016’s Distant Vision, the legendary helmer is still harbouring ambitions to film his decades in the making epic Megalopolis.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders Set for Theatrical and 4K Rerelease

A relatively early exercise in Francis Ford Coppola’s revisionist tendencies, The Outsiders found its deserved recognition with The Complete Novel, a 22-years-later recut that added sequences and swapped its original score for contemporaneous pop for an experience closer to S.E. Hinton’s beloved source. (If you want to get obsessive, dig in.)
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Meet Patricia Highsmith, the writer who inspired some of the best movies ever made

"Dreadful." "Ludicrous." "Idiotic." That's how Patricia Highsmith described some movie versions of her books, which is surprising since, short of William Shakespeare or Jane Austen, few writers have been treated as well by filmmakers. The American expatriate, who died in 1995 but would have been 100 this year, provided the...
MoviesPosted by
97 Rock

Francis Ford Coppola Ready to Spend $100 Million Of His Own Money to Fund Dream Movie

Love or hate his movies, you have to respect Francis Ford Coppola’s willingness to bet on himself. (Also, how do you hate the guy who made The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation? He’s had an incredible career.) Coppola nearly went bankrupt self-financing One From the Heart; after the movie (which is a masterpiece) bombed, he spent years paying off his debts.
moviehole.net

Coppola chasing all-star cast for Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola’s long-gestating “Megalopolis”, an epic “Ben Hur”-style drama, is eyeing one heck of a cast. According to Deadline, 82-year-old Coppola will reunite with his “Godfather” star James Caan for the film, and is also meeting with Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett and Jon Voight, with Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jessica Lange also among those he is seeking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy