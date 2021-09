"My father was a huge loser. I remember, being as young as 4-years-old, getting spanked for crying. Having a man who was physically intimidating, scream at me to suck it up was awful. This same man once picked up one of my kittens, slammed it into the ground when it scratched him, and then spanked me for crying at the sight of it writhing on the ground in pain after having its spine broken. I was constantly told how fat I was. How ugly I was. I was screamed at for not shaving my legs when I was eleven. I was always a straight-A student. The few occasions where I got a B on so much as a single assignment resulted in me getting yelled and called a failure. He constantly criticized everything I did. I tried to kill myself when I was eight years old and it was entirely because of him.