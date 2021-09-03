Cancel
Interior Design

Kassl Editions and Zara Home unveil modular furniture

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion brand Kassl Editions teams up with Zara Home to present a new collection of furniture and homeware. Antwerp-based Kassl Editions (best known for its fishermen-inspired coats and padded bags) made its first foray into furniture design through the ‘Pillow sofa’, designed by Muller Van Severen and part of Wallpaper’s inaugural Re-Made issue in August 2021. The pieces by Muller Van Severen used deadstock materials from Kassl Edition’s garments and bags and featured a minimalist, flexible design.

#Furniture Design#Modular Design#Kassl Edition#Salone Del Mobile 2021#Selfridges#Dutch#Navy
