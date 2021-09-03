Kassl Editions and Zara Home unveil modular furniture

As much as designers love to stay on top of the latest decor trends and styles, they often yearn for the looks of yesteryear, many of which have plenty of design merit — but have fallen to the wayside over time. I spoke to nine top designers who shared the trends they wish hadn’t slipped away. The good news: If one (or several!) of these looks speaks to you, there’s no reason you can’t introduce it into your home today. Some of these design ideas are already starting their comeback tours in certain contexts, so now’s the time to get on board!