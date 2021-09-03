I know it’s a TV cliche but I still adore the calm of an English village
I am among those who have yet to escape what some are calling Plague Island (Britain) to travel abroad this year. I am considering it, but more likely I will stay in the country for a break. I was thinking: seaside. But now I am thinking: gorgeous village in the Cotswolds or Gloucestershire, or one of my favourite areas in the UK, the Lake District. I spent many childhood holidays in Ambleside, Hawkshead, Grasmere, Keswick, Kendal. Beautiful backdrops of rolling hills, tiny churches, houses in the Arts and Crafts style, streets no wider than a horse and cart, sheep somehow everywhere. On the doorstep, the deep blue of Windermere where we rowed to tiny islands to stop for lunch, dragging the boat to rest on the miniature beaches before tucking into sandwiches and paddling.
