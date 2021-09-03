Cancel
I know it's a TV cliche but I still adore the calm of an English village

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am among those who have yet to escape what some are calling Plague Island (Britain) to travel abroad this year. I am considering it, but more likely I will stay in the country for a break. I was thinking: seaside. But now I am thinking: gorgeous village in the Cotswolds or Gloucestershire, or one of my favourite areas in the UK, the Lake District. I spent many childhood holidays in Ambleside, Hawkshead, Grasmere, Keswick, Kendal. Beautiful backdrops of rolling hills, tiny churches, houses in the Arts and Crafts style, streets no wider than a horse and cart, sheep somehow everywhere. On the doorstep, the deep blue of Windermere where we rowed to tiny islands to stop for lunch, dragging the boat to rest on the miniature beaches before tucking into sandwiches and paddling.

Earl Spencer on his obsession with finding the shipwreck that changed the English monarchy forever

As a young boy, my enthusiasm for history was awakened by Henrietta Marshall's Our Island Story, a celebration of 2,000 years of England's past. In that book, the sinking of the White Ship in the winter of 1120, and the resulting death of Prince William Adelin, heir to the English throne, was considered such an important tale that it was allocated an entire page - and a colour illustration. I could not have imagined all those years ago that I would some day write my own bestselling account of this monumental maritime disaster - or that I would find myself afloat in Barfleur harbour with a team of archaeologists searching for the White Ship wreck.
If I could go anywhere: a world through the eyes of botanical artist Marianne North at Kew Gardens

In this series we pay tribute to the art we wish could visit — and hope to see once travel restrictions are lifted. Have you ever entered a gallery, cathedral or grand old ballroom and drawn breath with surprise? Usually, it is opulence, vastness or one stunning painting or sculpture that evokes this response — think Michelangelo’s David, or Chartres Cathedral or the hall of mirrors at Versailles. In London, an extraordinary gallery draws gasps because there is none like it anywhere else. It is like entering a giant “globe” covered in paintings of faraway places and plants. You can walk from...
English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “I Know, Let’s Go to Jiffon”

The second season of the isekai anime I’m Standing on a Million Lives. Yusuke and everyone gets transported back to the other world. This time they have another new party member, Keita Torii, he seems sketchy to everyone. He has a beef with Yusuke for hitting his brother so they have a duel. They now have the ability to fast travel and use it to go to Cortonel. Here they discover that fifteen years have passed since the last time they were here. Kahvel now has two children, later that night she kisses Yosuke and apologizes for getting older without him. The party then heads to Jiffon to attempt to complete their quest.
People Are Still Finding Parts of Hadrian’s Wall

For symbols of Roman rule over Britain, it’s hard to think of anything higher-profile than Hadrian’s Wall. It’s stood for nearly 2,000 years, and was built after an ancient Roman emperor paid a visit to the empire’s British outpost. And at 73 miles in length, it’s a reminder of what ancient engineering was capable of.
Travel the world with these books in hand

Your summer’s been packed with travel. A little or a lot, near or far, either way, it was nice to get out, to see new sights, meet new people or maybe to connect with someone you love. You enjoyed new things and eased right back into that which is familiar. You’ve always loved a chance to go and there’s a sliver of summer left so on your next trip, why not pack something about traveling in history...?
Chelsea Flower Show 2021 Show Garden profile: Bodmin Jail – 60° East: A Garden Between Continents

60° East: A Garden Between Continents, sponsored by Bodmin Jail Hotel, is a Chelsea Flower Show 2021 Show Garden created by two designers, one based in Russia and one in the UK. The original idea came from Ekaterina Zasukhina, who lives and works in the city of Yekaterinburg – a metropolis at the foot of the Ural Mountains, on the border between Europe and Asia.
Memory making with London’s most stylish creative couple

Memories come in many different formats: a cinema ticket stub from a first date; the smell of a particular coffee roast you tried on holiday; a piece of jewellery, signifying a momentous date, that never leaves your finger (or keepsake box because you’re petrified of losing it). On face value,...
Galway city guide: where to stay, eat, drink and see art in Ireland’s capital of culture

The beating heart of western Ireland, Galway is often used as a base for nearby attractions such as the Cliffs of Moher and the rugged, wild area of Connemara. But its beguiling liveliness means it’s not an easy place to leave. The city’s bohemian population has given Galway an independent, creative vibe that’s reflected in its status as the European capital of culture for 2020 (carried over into 2021 after the pandemic temporarily derailed things). You feel its artistic heritage right across the city – from the steady stream of festivals it hosts to the buskers out in force on...
From verdant rainforests to beachey towns: the 7 best hikes in St Lucia

The unspoiled, natural beauty of St Lucia offers ample opportunity for hiking excursions. The Helen of the West is a volcanic island, with a mountainous southern region, an abundance of waterfalls and verdant rainforests to traverse. Here’s a look at some of the best hikes in St Lucia. Pigeon Island...
Let dogs enjoy art galleries and museums too, says Philip Mould

There are plenty of examples of dogs in famous paintings, but now Philip Mould, the art dealer and broadcaster, is calling on galleries and museums to allow in canines to see the masterpieces for themselves. Mould, the president of the charity Kids in Museums, says allowing dogs entry will make...
When one of the UK's best country house hotels opens a London townhouse, magic happens

Colour changes everything. It has magical properties. But you need to know how to use it. I am terrified of colour, so all my clothes are black and the boldest statement in my house is an orange Le Creuset casserole dish. Growing up in south London, I passed through the urban dystopia of Elephant and Castle regularly, which for the longest time inspired a kind of pre-glasnost Soviet concrete depression; profoundly grim. At one point, they painted the shopping centre pink as an architectural joke. Sophisticated it was not. It was all just as miserable, but a different colour.
Molise, Italy – the answer to your holiday dreams

Feel like your perfect holiday destination doesn’t exist? It’s a growing problem, with pre-pandemic issues about overtourism mixing with post-Covid wariness of cities and crowded beaches. The answer could be Molise, a region that doesn’t even exist for most Italians (it’s the one usually missed out by people asked to name all 20) and whose non-existence – “Il Molise non esiste” – has become a meme, a hashtag and the subject of thousands of Instagram posts.
From coast to countryside: Britain's best autumn walks

Summer might technically be over but September is still a great time to explore the beauty of the UK. An added bonus is this late influx of hot weather - allowing us to see a few days' worth of a heatwave - there's no better excuse to strap up your hiking boots and make tracks for Britain's walking trails.
Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Fish dart across mosaic floors and into the ruined villas, where holidaying Romans once drank, plotted and flirted in the party town of Baiae, now an underwater archaeological park near Naples. Statues which once decorated luxury abodes in this beachside resort are now playgrounds for crabs off the coast of...
Is this the most realistic sculpture ever?

From the bronze Elon Musk tribute nobody asked for to the world's worst wax figures museum, we've seen some pretty diabolic statues over the last few months. But when sculpture is done right, it can be utterly mind-blowing – as is the case with this example at Orlando Airport. Titled...
Britain’s Idyllic Country Houses Reveal a Darker History

Dyrham Park, an English country estate nestled among steep hills seven miles north of Bath, fulfills your fantasy of what such a place should be. A house and a dovecote were recorded on the site in 1311. The deer park was enclosed during the reign of Henry VIII. The mansion that you see today is a mostly Baroque creation: long, symmetrical façades, looking east and west; terraces for taking the air; eighteenth-century yew trees, an orangery, a church, fascinating staircases, a collection of Dutch Masters. According to “The Buildings of England: Gloucestershire,” published in 1970, Dyrham Park constitutes “the perfect setting; English country house and church.” The house was a location for the movie of “The Remains of the Day.”

