I know it’s a TV cliche but I still adore the calm of an English village

The second season of the isekai anime I’m Standing on a Million Lives. Yusuke and everyone gets transported back to the other world. This time they have another new party member, Keita Torii, he seems sketchy to everyone. He has a beef with Yusuke for hitting his brother so they have a duel. They now have the ability to fast travel and use it to go to Cortonel. Here they discover that fifteen years have passed since the last time they were here. Kahvel now has two children, later that night she kisses Yosuke and apologizes for getting older without him. The party then heads to Jiffon to attempt to complete their quest.