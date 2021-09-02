Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Apple Hill Reopens As Caldor Fire Evacuees Slowly Return Home

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Apple Hill will fully open Labor Day weekend to tourists and locals looking for some fun without smoke. Every year during the fall, people pick apples from Apple Hill orchards, but this year is not like the rest. With fires burning nearby, locals who were evacuated for weeks are on the fence about returning to business as usual.

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Apple Products#Labor Day Weekend#Caldor#Apple Hill Reopens#Pollock Pines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Castro Valley, CAcbslocal.com

Firefighters Rescue Pets From Castro Valley House Fire

CASTRO VALLEY (BCN/CBS SF) — Firefighters managed to rescue four pets from a house fire Monday morning in Castro Valley, but 2 others perished, fire officials said. The blaze was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Cull Canyon Road. When fire crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and the blaze was extending into nearby brush, said Alameda County fire spokesperson Jo Leal.
San Jose, CAcbslocal.com

3 People Displaced in San Jose House Fire Monday Morning

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were displaced after a garage caught fire and spread to a home’s attic Monday morning in South San Jose, fire officials said. The two-alarm blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Leyland Park Drive. The residents, alerted by smoke...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Bear Warning Issued For Returning Tahoe Residents; Mountain Firefight In Desolation Wilderness

SALT LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — As thousands of South Lake Tahoe residents returned to their homes Monday, officials issued a warning to be on the lookout for bears who have been wandering through the evacuated neighborhoods, ransacking trash cans and homes while scavenging for food. While firefighters have been able to halt the fire’s advance toward South Lake Tahoe, the firefight continued Monday in other areas of the massive blaze. The Caldor Fire stood at 216,358 acres by Monday morning with just 44% containment. Crews were still battling flames and hot spot flareups near Wrights Lake and Lower Echo Lake, and...
South Lake Tahoe, CAsacramentosun.com

Residents Returnto Lake Tahoe Areaas Wildfire Stalls

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA - Thousands of people who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire were allowed to return as crews stalled the flames' advance, but many shops remained dark Monday, and the resort town's normally bustling streets remained quiet. A week ago, the scenic tourist town...
CharitiesKRON4

Non-profit group helps Caldor Fire evacuees

(KRON) – Around Lake Tahoe, some evacuation orders have been lifted as fire crews make progress on containing the Caldor Fire, but many people remain forced from their homes and in need of help. KRON4 spoke with a group that’s doing what they can to assist those in need. Tens...
California StateArkansas Online

California fire evacuees go home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Thousands of people who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire were allowed to return as crews stalled the flames, but many shops remained dark Monday and the resort town's normally bustling streets remained quiet. A week ago, the scenic tourist town on...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: South Lake Tahoe Residents Cleared To Return To Homes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — With containment of the massive Caldor Fire growing by the hour, the El Dorado County sheriff downgraded evacuation orders to warnings for many neighborhoods in South Lake Tahoe Sunday, allowing thousands of residents to begin the journey back to their homes. On Wednesday, the 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe were forced to evacuate their homes as a wall of flames roared over Echo Summit and descended down the mountains toward the Lake Tahoe basin. Thousands of firefighters were able to stop the advance in the Christmas Valley and keep it from crossing into South...
South Lake Tahoe, CAcbslocal.com

South Lake Tahoe Families Celebrate Labor Day By Coming Home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – It was a different kind of celebration this Labor Day in South Lake Tahoe. No crowds, but families returned to their homes after the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office lifted Caldor fire mandatory evacuations. The Rhodes family evacuation adventure is finally over. “We’re very happy...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Evacuation Orders Lifted As Caldor Fire Battle Continues

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — South Lake Tahoe residents can return back home after mandatory evacuation orders due to the Caldor Fire were downgraded Sunday. According to Cal Fire, the downgraded orders are for the following areas: South Lake Tahoe city limits: from the Nevada state line west along Highway 50 to the Tahoe airport. Highway 89 from the city northwest to the city’s edge at West Way. Pioneer Trail from the state line west to Al Tahoe Boulevard. North of the city of South Lake Tahoe: All properties on the east side of Highway 89 along the lake from the city up toward Emerald Bay. All properties on both sides of Highway 89 from Emerald Bay up north to Tahoma. Residents can begin returning home immediately. South Lake Tahoe was evacuated as the fast-moving Caldor Fire continued to make its way east along Highway 50 through El Dorado County. Over the last several days, better weather conditions helped firefighters gain progress on the fire and keep it from spreading to the city. As of Sunday afternoon, the Caldor Fire scorched more than 215,000 acres and was 43% contained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy