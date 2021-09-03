Breaking into the entertainment industry is very difficult. Staying in is even harder. Eric Johnson is proud to say that he’s been able to do both. Since the early 1990s, he had been working consistently and he has continually worked his way towards bigger and better opportunities. In recent years, he has become well-known for his role in shows like Condor, Vikings, and American Gods. His ability to play a wide range of characters has opened up endless doors for him, and there are still a lot of roles he looks forward to playing. He has already been cast in an upcoming TV show called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin which will tie into the original Pretty Little Liars series. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Eric Johnson.