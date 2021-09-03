Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vietnam's biggest city proposes Sept 15 economic restart after lockdown

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

HANOI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to resume its economic activities from Sept. 15 after a strict lockdown, in a shift from its “Zero-COVID-19” containment strategy, according to a draft proposal from the city.

The city of 9 million people is targeting the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to the draft seen by Reuters, which has yet to be endorsed. (Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Vietnam tightens virus lockdown ahead of Harris visit

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam’s largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, went into a tightened lockdown Monday to battle its worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, just a day ahead of the arrival of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on a state visit. The city has mobilized police and army troops...
MilitaryMetro International

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID lockdown in largest city

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam deployed soldiers on Monday to help enforce a strict COVID lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, its biggest urban area and current epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak to date. Vietnam implemented movement restrictions in Ho Chi Minh City in early July, but announced its harshest curbs...
Healththeloadstar.com

Harsh Vietnam lockdown rules slow production and impact supply chains

Production in South Vietnam is struggling under the weight of a prolonged lockdown, with manufactures and logistics firms warning of mounting financial costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruption. Yesterday, Ho Chi Minh City introduced the strictest Covid restrictions to date: residents must not leave their homes for at least...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Harris shifts focus to pandemic response in hard-hit Vietnam

HANOI — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris turns her focus to the coronavirus pandemic and global health during her visit to Vietnam, a country grappling with a worsening surge in the virus and stubbornly low vaccination rates. The more infectious delta variant is driving record highs in infections in...
WorldShropshire Star

Kamala Harris: US to provide Vietnam with one million Covid vaccine doses

The US vice president spoke after a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh,. The United States will provide an additional one million coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, American vice president Kamala Harris has announced. The move offers additional aid to a country currently grappling with a fresh...
WorldBBC

Vietnam lockdown adds to global coffee supply concerns

Vietnam has added to concerns over global supplies of coffee as the South East Asian country's biggest city remains in lockdown. The exporting hub of Ho Chi Minh has been kept under tough travel restrictions after a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Vietnam is a...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

'Living with Covid-19' — Vietnam's biggest city proposes economic restart

HANOI (Sept 3): Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to emerge from a strict lockdown and resume economic activities from Sept 15, shifting from its "Zero-Covid-19" strategy to living with the virus, according to a draft proposal. The city of 9 million people is targeting a phased...
Public Healthmoneyweek.com

Covid's Delta variant dents Vietnam’s economic growth

For much of the pandemic, “the globe marvelled” at Vietnam’s “incredibly low Covid-19 infection numbers and negligible death rate”, says William Pesek in Nikkei Asia. Yet governments across Southeast Asia became complacent, assuming that “large-scale vaccination… could wait”. Now, thanks to the Delta strain of Covid-19, the region is suffering from its worst wave of the disease since the pandemic began. Less than 3% of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated; much of the country has been placed in lockdown.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Philippines plans new COVID-19 lockdown strategy to help economy

MANILA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines will relax some COVID-19 restrictions in the Manila region from Wednesday and also intends to outline plans to shift to smaller, localised lockdowns to support the economy, the presidential spokesperson said. The moves come despite the Southeast Asian country reporting record infection numbers...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Vietnam's Capital Ramps up Testing After Extending COVID-19 Curbs

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, extended COVID-19 restrictions on Monday for a further two weeks, as authorities launched a plan to conduct tests on the city's 8 million people to try to curb a climb in infections that started in late April. The Southeast Asian country dealt successfully with...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Victoria state reports 246 local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state on Tuesday reported 246 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities struggle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. Of the new cases, 90 are linked to the current outbreak, the...
U.S. Politicshawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Vietnam Is Key Stop for Vice President Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Vietnam Wednesday — the second stop of her first trip to Asia as vice president. The visit is getting publicity in the region, and close attention from Beijing. It’s no coincidence that China delivered 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam this week,...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Indonesia Cabinet minister gets 12 years in COVID-19 graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft court has sentenced a former Cabinet minister to 12 years in prison for bribery related to the distribution of coronavirus aid. Juliari Peter Batubara was arrested in December a day after an anticorruption commission foiled an attempt to hand over seven suitcases and backpacks containing $1.3 million in cash to ministry officials. The case drew a public outcry as Indonesia struggles to combat corruption and tackle the profound health and economic impact of the coronavirus. The court says Batubara accepted the bribes through subordinates in charge of procuring goods for the government’s social aid program. It says the suppliers were asked to set aside 70 cents for each food package distributed to the poor for Batubara’s benefit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy