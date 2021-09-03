Cancel
Premier League

What have we learnt from every Romelu Lukaku key touch for Chelsea?

By Akshat Mehrish
theprideoflondon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I didn’t expect too much. I wanted to be open to watch him and see his strengths and capability to adapt and to link up between Kai, Mason, and him. This was good,” said Thomas Tuchel. The German manager was implying that he had sent his shiny new forward into his second Chelsea debut without too many tactical instructions. Romelu Lukaku had just returned to the Blues seven years after he departed, this time for a club-record fee. The Belgian waited a week to make his return debut, which came on the road in a hostile environment at the Emirates Stadium. 15 minutes into the match against Arsenal, he had the ball in the back of the net—to the surprise of absolutely no one.

