With Holiday Weekend Approaching, Health Officials Urge Caution When Gathering With Family And Friends
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the holiday weekend approaching amid the ongoing pandemic, health experts are recommending that people stay vigilant and be flexible if plans need to change as a result of COVID-19. That advice was not lost on Thousand Oaks High School football coach Evan Yabu, who is currently on a 10-day quarantine after being in close contact last week with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.losangeles.cbslocal.com
