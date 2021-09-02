With Holiday Weekend Approaching, Health Officials Urge Caution When Gathering With Family And Friends

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the holiday weekend approaching amid the ongoing pandemic, health experts are recommending that people stay vigilant and be flexible if plans need to change as a result of COVID-19. That advice was not lost on Thousand Oaks High School football coach Evan Yabu, who is currently on a 10-day quarantine after being in close contact last week with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

