Polkadot price analysis indicates bullishness on the 24-hour chart. Traders are urged to expect gains in the next 24 hours. Polkadot price analysis indicates bullishness on the 24-hour chart after setting a higher low at $31. DOT has been trying to claim the $31 mark for days but failed desperately due to heightening resistance at $29. And when traders thought the bulls had been exhausted and the price turned down towards $23.5 base, bulls came in and propelled Polkadot upwards, breaching the $30 barrier.