Osage County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Osage County through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burlingame, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Overbrook, Burlingame and Scranton. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 157 and 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

