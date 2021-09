It’s time for the Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune live stream, and even though it seems like a given that Djokovic will advance, all eyes will be on his health. Such is life when history can be written. It's been 33 years since the last time we saw someone win all four Grand Slam tournaments in a year, and so we tune in to see if Djokovic can enter the hollowed grounds that Steffi Graf last walked in, as he plays his first 2021 US Open live steam.