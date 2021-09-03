Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Paralympics day 10: GB passes triple figures in Tokyo

By Pa Sport Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zryH_0blN4ovX00

A gold and bronze in the first running of the va’a discipline of paracanoe at the Games saw GB pass the milestone of 100 medals at the Tokyo games.

Emma Wiggs soared to gold with a personal best of 57.028seconds, more than four ahead of her closest rival, while fellow Briton Jeanette Chippington took bronze.

Chippington now has 14 medals across a 33-year career, with her first coming in the swimming pool in Seoul.

The medal tally was boosted on Friday with success at the Olympic Stadium with Jonathan Broom-Edwards claiming gold for GB in the T64 high jump, his season’s best of 2.10m seeing him upgrade his silver from Rio.

And in the T20 1500m, Owen Miller claimed a shock gold after defeating world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii, and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s race.

Picture of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWKBT_0blN4ovX00

Social media moment

There were a range of masks on display as the women battled it out for the F12 shotput title, with Florencia Belen Romer going for a raccoon and Assunta Legnante a tiger.

What’s coming up on Friday?

A busy evening of athletics includes Richard Whitehead seeking a third consecutive 200m title, Jo Butterfield and Hollie Arnold defending golds in club throw and javelin respectively, and the 4x100m universal relay final.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

232K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hollie Arnold
Person
Jeanette Chippington
Person
Emma Wiggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympics#Tokyo#Swimming Pool#Seoul#Athletics#T64#European#Social Media#F12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Blonde Bombshell Goes 7-1 With Impressive Win

Australian boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges continues to make waves in boxing with another win back to back last weekend. Bridges scored another solid win which could see her back in a rematch with Shannon Courtenay later in the year. Here is the fight:. (Hat tip DAZN YouTube) The Bridges phenomenon...
Worldgoodhousekeeping.com

Royal Family wish luck to the GB Paralympic team for this year's games in Tokyo

The Royal Family shared an official message for the GB Paralympic team this weekend, as they prepare to compete at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The Earl of Wessex, the Queen’s youngest son, delivered a speech wishing every success to the athletes, as he is an official royal patron of the Paralympic team.
Worldeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Team GB Paralympic Dressage Team claim Gold and Bronze at Tokyo 2020

Team GB Paralympic Dressage Team claim Gold and Bronze at Tokyo 2020. The Team GB Paralympic Dressage Team claim Gold and Bronze at Tokyo 2020. As the first day of equestrian action got under way at the Tokyo Paralympics, two Team GB members took to the stage. Six-time Paralympian, Sir Lee Pearson and Paralympian debutant Georgia Wilson both were competing in the Grade II competition.
SportsSkySports

Tokyo Paralympics: GB wheelchair basketball stars Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on 'flying the flag' for women's team sports

There's always a plethora of compelling personal stories at the Paralympics but in Laurie Williams and Robyn Love, the Great Britain squad has its very own power couple. The wheelchair basketball stars are far too modest to take that tag for themselves, but they do cite Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird as sporting role models - and like their heroes, they are empowering women and girls not just as athletes but also by bringing their whole selves to their sport.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: GB wheelchair rugby team reach first Paralympic final

Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8. Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website. The Great Britain wheelchair rugby team reached their first Paralympic final with a thrilling 55-49 semi-final win over hosts Japan. The European champions started strongly and...
EntertainmentBBC

Tokyo Games: Robot Zen garden inspired by athletes

A robotic art installation inspired by traditional Japanese Zen gardens has been paying homage to athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Constant Gardeners project looks at footage from different sports and then uses an algorithm to create an artistic representation of athletes' movements. BBC Click’s Paul Carter...
WorldThe Independent

Tokyo Paralympics: Aileen McGlynn wins cycling silver for Team GB

Aileen McGlynn claimed Great Britain’s opening medal on day two of the Tokyo Games, while fellow cyclist Jaco Van Gass set up an all-British final with Finn Graham by blitzing the 3000m individual pursuit world record. Visually impaired rider McGlynn took silver in the women’s B 1000m time trial with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy