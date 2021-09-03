Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New Zealand supermarket stabbing a ‘terrorist’ attack, says PM after extremist injures 6 shoppers

By Anuj Pant
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gbyc5_0blN4n2o00

A “violent extremist ” was shot and killed by New Zealand police after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in a “terrorist attack” at a supermarket in Auckland , said prime minister Jacinda Ardern .

Of the six wounded, three are critical, one is serious, and another is in a moderate condition, the St John ambulance service said in a statement to news agency Reuters.

“A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders,” Ms Ardern told a briefing.

The attacker was a Sri Lankan national who had been in New Zealand for 10 years and was a “person of interest” for about five years, she said.

The man, who Ms Ardern said was inspired by Isis, was killed within 60 seconds of him launching the attack. The person was, by law, not allowed to be kept in prison, Ms Ardern said.

A video of the attack was uploaded on social media, which showed terrified shoppers at the New Lynn supermarket. “There’s someone here with a knife ... he’s got a knife. Somebody got stabbed,” one shopper can be heard saying in the video.

Other videos showed panicked shoppers rushing out of the mall, looking for cover.

A guard told shoppers to leave the mall shortly before six shots rang out.

“This was a violent attack. It was senseless,” Ms Ardern said. “And I am so sorry that it happened.”

The attack happened at about 2.40pm local time at a Countdown supermarket. The prime minister said a police team and a special tactics group were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of the attack because he was under constant monitoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrcTM_0blN4n2o00

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said they had concerns about the man’s ideology and had kept very close tabs on him. Mr Coster said they followed him from his home to the supermarket on Friday. “He entered the store, as he had done before. He obtained a knife from within the store,” he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press (AP).

“Surveillance teams were as close as they possibly could be to monitor his activity,” he added. When the commotion started, two police from the special tactics group rushed over, according to Mr Coster. The man approached police with the knife and so they shot and killed him, he said.

Auckland councillor Shane Henderson said in a tweet that he was “struggling to find the words” after the attack.

Witnesses told reporters outside the mall that they saw several people lying on the floor with stab wounds. Some shoppers attempted to help the wounded with towels and diapers, according to AP.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this hateful attack – and with our New Zealand family,” wrote Australian senator Penny Wong.

Auckland has been on strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. People are only allowed to leave their homes to buy groceries of medicine.

“It was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith,” Ms Ardern told the press. “He alone carries the responsibility for these acts,” she said.

Legal constraints prevented her from speaking in detail about the attack, she said, adding she hoped for these constraints to be lifted soon.

New Zealand has been on alert for attacks after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

232K+
Followers
106K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Penny Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Police#New Zealanders#New Lynn#St John#Reuters#Sri Lankan#The Associated Press#Ap#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Australia
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

New Zealand stabbing suspect who threatened ‘kiwi scums’ online ID’d

Authorities on Saturday identified the ISIS-sympathizing terrorist who stabbed at least five people in a New Zealand supermarket as a Kiwi-hating 32-year old refugee who reportedly listened to songs about “drinking the blood of disbelievers” — and was under 24/7 police surveillance after being released from prison two months before his rampage.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Chilling video shows UK terrorist shot dead by cops after stabbing rampage

Dramatic bodycam video captured the final moments of a British terrorist who stole a knife and stabbed two people just 10 days after being released from prison. Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police in February 2020, after launching an attack on a main street in London’s Streatham, in which he shouted about how he wanted to kill the Queen. Both his victims survived.
Public SafetyAntelope Valley Press

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
AmazonTelegraph

How Jacinda Ardern's 'fortress New Zealand' strategy risks crumbling

Toilet paper shortages. Compulsory masks. A nation enthralled by the movements of a single Covid-19 spreader. Watching New Zealand’s current news cycle is like taking a step into the past. The country was plunged into a snap lockdown last Tuesday after a single virus case – the first in half a year – was detected in Auckland, the country’s most populous city.
ImmigrationPosted by
UPI News

N.Z. supermarket attacker ID'ed; PM vows stricter terror laws

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Islamic extremist who police fatally shot after he attacked seven people in New Zealand was officially identified Saturday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to tighten counter-terrorism laws. The man responsible for the Friday attack at an Auckland supermarket was identified as Ahamed Aathill Mohamed...
Public SafetyTelegraph

New Zealand attack: Why was an ‘IS supporter’ roaming free?

An “Islamic State-inspired” extremist was shot dead on Friday after injuring six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage despite being under round-the-clock surveillance by undercover officers. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, was personally aware of the attacker. She is now being asked tough questions, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public SafetyMinneapolis Star Tribune

New Zealand police were following extremist who stabbed 6

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group that they were following him around the clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Ardern tried for years to deport the supermarket attacker.

Ardern tried for years to deport the supermarket attacker. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern disclosed Saturday that New Zealand had been attempting for years to deport an Islamic State-inspired fanatic who carried out a frenzied stabbing attack, and that it was “frustrating” that he was permitted to remain free. The attacker,...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy