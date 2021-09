Ben Sio, chief of staff of CenterState CEO, says it's a good time to be in the job market. The total number of openings in the region is upwards of 5,000. "It’s at a variety of skill levels,” Sio said. “At one point, many people thought hey we just need more servers to come back to restaurants, but if you really dig into it we need RNs, we need engineers, we need software developers, and we need those servers, and people to work manufacturing lines."