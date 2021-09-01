Cancel
Automatic segmentation of gadolinium-enhancing lesions in multiple sclerosis using deep learning from clinical MRI

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

PLoS One. 2021 Sep 1;16(9):e0255939. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0255939. eCollection 2021. Gadolinium-enhancing lesions reflect active disease and are critical for in-patient monitoring in multiple sclerosis (MS). In this work, we have developed the first fully automated method to segment and count the gadolinium-enhancing lesions from routine clinical MRI of MS patients. The proposed method first segments the potential lesions using 2D-UNet from multi-channel scans (T1 post-contrast, T1 pre-contrast, FLAIR, T2, and proton-density) and classifies the lesions using a random forest classifier. The algorithm was trained and validated on 600 MRIs with manual segmentation. We compared the effect of loss functions (Dice, cross entropy, and bootstrapping cross entropy) and number of input contrasts. We compared the lesion counts with those by radiologists using 2,846 images. Dice, lesion-wise sensitivity, and false discovery rate with full 5 contrasts were 0.698, 0.844, and 0.307, which improved to 0.767, 0.969, and 0.00 in large lesions (>100 voxels). The model using bootstrapping loss function provided a statistically significant increase of 7.1% in sensitivity and of 2.3% in Dice compared with the model using cross entropy loss. T1 post/pre-contrast and FLAIR were the most important contrasts. For large lesions, the 2D-UNet model trained using T1 pre-contrast, FLAIR, T2, PD had a lesion-wise sensitivity of 0.688 and false discovery rate 0.083, even without T1 post-contrast. For counting lesions in 2846 routine MRI images, the model with 2D-UNet and random forest, which was trained with bootstrapping cross entropy, achieved accuracy of 87.7% using T1 pre-contrast, T1 post-contrast, and FLAIR when lesion counts were categorized as 0, 1, and 2 or more. The model performs well in routine non-standardized MRI datasets, allows large-scale analysis of clinical datasets, and may have clinical applications.

www.docwirenews.com

#Multiple Sclerosis#Mri#Deep Learning#Segmentation#Lesion#Plos One#Ms#T1#Flair#Pd#Mri#Pmid
HealthMedicalXpress

Overcoming obstacles to promote repair in multiple sclerosis

In the nearly 1 million Americans living with multiple sclerosis, the fatty substance that insulates the nerves of the central nervous system—called myelin—is damaged. This slows the transmission of signals from their brain to the rest of their body, which causes movement difficulties, vision problems, and cognitive changes. Clinical trials...
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

A Clinical Trial Will Test Exercise for Multiple Sclerosis

The greatest unmet need in MS is treatments that delay, prevent, or reverse progression. Remyelination (replacing lost myelin) is a promising strategy for delaying or preventing progression. Exercise promotes remyelination in a pre-clinical study. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease of the brain and spinal cord. In...
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

Rehabilitation Can Improve Cognition in People With Multiple Sclerosis

In a review of recent literature, a team of researchers from Kessler Foundation conclude that cognitive rehabilitation programs are efficacious in treating multiple sclerosis-related cognitive dysfunction, and urge clinicians to consider this low-cost, low-risk, yet effective treatment approach for their patients. Cognitive impairment is a common and debilitating symptom of...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Cascaded Deep Learning Neural Network for Automated Liver Steatosis Diagnosis Using Ultrasound Images

Sensors (Basel). 2021 Aug 5;21(16):5304. doi: 10.3390/s21165304. Diagnosing liver steatosis is an essential precaution for detecting hepatocirrhosis and liver cancer in the early stages. However, automatic diagnosis of liver steatosis from ultrasound (US) images remains challenging due to poor visual quality from various origins, such as speckle noise and blurring. In this paper, we propose a fully automated liver steatosis prediction model using three deep learning neural networks. As a result, liver steatosis can be automatically detected with high accuracy and precision. First, transfer learning is used for semantically segmenting the liver and kidney (L-K) on parasagittal US images, and then cropping the L-K area from the original US images. The second neural network also involves semantic segmentation by checking the presence of a ring that is typically located around the kidney and cropping of the L-K area from the original US images. These cropped L-K areas are inputted to the final neural network, SteatosisNet, in order to grade the severity of fatty liver disease. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed model can predict fatty liver disease with the sensitivity of 99.78%, specificity of 100%, PPV of 100%, NPV of 99.83%, and diagnostic accuracy of 99.91%, which is comparable to the common results annotated by medical experts.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Longitudinal Network Changes and Conversion to Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

Methods Two hundred twenty-seven patients with MS and 59 healthy controls of the Amsterdam MS cohort underwent neuropsychological testing and resting-state fMRI at 2 time points (time interval 4.9 ± 0.9 years). At both baseline and follow-up, patients were categorized as cognitively preserved (CP; n = 123), mildly impaired (MCI; z < −1.5 on ≥2 cognitive tests, n = 32), or impaired (CI; z < −2 on ≥2 tests, n = 72), and longitudinal conversion between groups was determined. Network function was quantified with eigenvector centrality, a measure of regional network importance, which was computed for individual resting-state networks at both time points.
Healthdocwirenews.com

State and trait of finger tapping performance in multiple sclerosis

Sci Rep. 2021 Aug 24;11(1):17095. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-96485-3. Finger tapping tests have been shown feasible to assess motor performance in multiple sclerosis (MS) and were observed to be strongly associated with the estimated clinical severity of the disease. Therefore, tapping tests could be an adequate tool to assess disease status in MS. In this study we examined potential influencing factors on a maximum tapping task with the whole upper-limb for 10 s in 40 MS patients using linear mixed effects modelling. Patients were tested in three sessions with two trials per body-side per session over the course of 4-27 days of inpatient rehabilitation. Tested factors were the expanded disability scale (EDSS) score, laterality of MS, age, sex, hand dominance, time of day, session, trial (first or second), time between sessions, and the reported day form. A second model used these factors to examine the self-reported day form of patients. Linear mixed effects modelling indicated the tapping test to have a good inter-trial (proportional variance < 0.01) and inter-session reliability (non-significant; when controlling for time between sessions), an influence of hand-dominance (proportional variance 0.08), to be strongly associated with the EDSS (eta2 = 0.22, interaction with laterality of MS eta2 = 0.12) and to be not associated with the reported day form. The model explained 87% (p < 0.01) of variance in tapping performance. Lastly, we were able to observe a positive effect of neurologic inpatient rehabilitation on task performance obvious from a significant effect of the time between sessions (eta2 = 0.007; longer time spans between sessions were associated with higher increments in performance). Day form was only impacted by EDSS and the time of the day (p < 0.01, R2 = 0.57, eta2TIME = 0.017, eta2EDSS = 01.19). We conclude that the tapping test is a reliable and valid assessment tool for MS.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Multiple Sclerosis: Focus on Extracellular and Artificial Vesicles, Nanoparticles as Potential Therapeutic Approaches

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 18;22(16):8866. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168866. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease of the Central Nervous System, characterized by an inflammatory process leading to the destruction of myelin with neuronal death and neurodegeneration. In MS, lymphocytes cross the blood-brain barrier, creating inflammatory demyelinated plaques located primarily in the white matter. MS potential treatments involve various mechanisms of action on immune cells, immunosuppression, inhibition of the passage through the blood-brain barrier, and immunotolerance. Bio-nanotechnology represents a promising approach to improve the treatment of autoimmune diseases by its ability to affect the immune responses. The use of nanotechnology has been actively investigated for the development of new MS therapies. In this review, we summarize the results of the studies on natural and artificial vesicles and nanoparticles, and take a look to the future clinical perspectives for their application in the MS therapy.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Gut environment and multiple sclerosis

Rinsho Shinkeigaku. 2021 Aug 26. doi: 10.5692/clinicalneurol.cn-001590. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory demyelinating disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and T cell-mediated autoimmune processes are assumed to be involved in its pathogenesis. Recently, accumulating evidence has indicated that commensal bacteria interact with the host immune system and that the alteration of commensal bacteria composition, termed dysbiosis, is associated with various autoimmune diseases including CNS autoimmune diseases. The effect of gut microbiota on disease has been initially shown in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), animal model of MS. Recent analysis of microbiota revealed dysbiosis in patients with MS including the reduction of short chain fatty acid (SCFA). Administration of SCFA ameliorates disease severity of EAE in association with the induction of regulatory T cells. Moreover metabolites of microbiota such as SCFA and tryptophan have been shown to influence glial functions in CNS. In this review, we introduce recent findings regarding the interaction between gut microbiota and MS both in EAE and MS.
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

New Line of Drugs Could Help Promote Brain Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

In the nearly 1 million Americans living with multiple sclerosis, the fatty substance that insulates the nerves of the central nervous system—called myelin—is damaged. This slows the transmission of signals from their brain to the rest of their body, which causes movement difficulties, vision problems, and cognitive changes. Clinical trials...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A validated generally applicable approach using the systematic assessment of disease modules by GWAS reveals a multi-omic module strongly associated with risk factors in multiple sclerosis

BMC Genomics. 2021 Aug 30;22(1):631. doi: 10.1186/s12864-021-07935-1. BACKGROUND: There exist few, if any, practical guidelines for predictive and falsifiable multi-omic data integration that systematically integrate existing knowledge. Disease modules are popular concepts for interpreting genome-wide studies in medicine but have so far not been systematically evaluated and may lead to corroborating multi-omic modules.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Migraine in Multiple Sclerosis Patients Affects Functional Connectivity of the Brain Circuitry Involved in Pain Processing

Front Neurol. 2021 Aug 12;12:690300. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.690300. eCollection 2021. Migraine is particularly common in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has been linked to the dysfunction of the brain circuitry modulating the peripheral nociceptive stimuli. Using MRI, we explored whether changes in the resting state-functional connectivity (RS-FC) may characterize the occurrence of migraine in patients with MS. The RS-FC characteristics in concerned brain regions were explored in 20 MS patients with migraine (MS+M) during the interictal phase, and compared with 19 MS patients without migraine (MS-M), which served as a control group. Functional differences were correlated to the frequency and severity of previous migraine attacks, and with the resulting impact on daily activities. In MS+M, the loss of periaqueductal gray matter (PAG) positive connectivity with the default mode network and the left posterior cranial pons was associated with an increase of migraine attacks frequency. In contrast, the loss of PAG negative connectivity with sensorimotor and visual network was linked to migraine symptom severity and related daily activities impact. Finally, a PAG negative connection was established with the prefrontal executive control network. Migraine in MS+M patients and its impact on daily activities, underlies RS-FC rearrangements between brain regions involved in pain perception and modulation.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Genes associated with grey matter volume reduction in multiple sclerosis

J Neurol. 2021 Aug 29. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10777-2. Online ahead of print. There is extensive grey matter volume (GMV) reduction in multiple sclerosis (MS), which may account for cognitive impairment in this disabling disorder. Although genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have identified hundreds of genes associated with MS, we know little about which genes associated with GMV reduction and cognitive decline in MS. In the present study, we aimed to uncover genes associated with GMV reduction in MS by performing cross-sample (1473 brain tissue samples) partial least squares regression between gene expression from 6 postmortem brains and case-control GMV difference of MS from a meta-analysis of 1391 patients and 1189 controls (discovery phase) and from the intergroup comparison between 69 patients and 70 controls (replication phase). We identified 623 genes whose brain spatial expression profiles were significantly associated with GMV reduction in MS. These genes showed significant enrichment for MS-related genes identified by GWAS; were functionally associated with ion channel, synaptic transmission, axon and neuron projection; and showed more significant cell type-specific expression in neurons than other cell types. More importantly, the identified genes showed significant enrichment for those genes with downregulated rather than upregulated expression in MS. The spatial distribution patterns of the expression of the identified genes showed more significant correlations with brain activation patterns of memory and language tasks. These findings indicate that grey matter atrophy in MS may be resulted from the joint effects of multiple genes that are associated with this disorder, especially genes with downregulated expression in MS.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Myelin basic protein expression in thymoma after methylprednisolone administration for multiple sclerosis

Respirol Case Rep. 2021 Aug 19;9(9):e0834. doi: 10.1002/rcr2.834. eCollection 2021 Sep. The relationship between thymic epithelial tumour and demyelinating disease (DD) is unknown and surgical resection has not been optimized. A 39-year-old woman was administrated methylprednisolone for newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis. A thymic tumour was found in the antero-superior mediastinum via computed tomography of the chest. Video-assisted thoracoscopic thymectomy was performed. Histologically, the tumour was diagnosed as Type AB thymoma. Immunohistochemical staining showed positive myelin basic protein (MBP) in the cytosol of spindle cells in the tumour specimen. Germinal centres or lymphocytes infiltration were not noted. Ectopic MBP presentation in thymoma might be correlated with DD.
Medical Sciencedocwirenews.com

Siponimod: a new view at the therapy of secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Zh Nevrol Psikhiatr Im S S Korsakova. 2021;121(7):124-129. doi: 10.17116/jnevro2021121071124. Siponimod is a selective modulator of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptors of types 1 and 5, registered in the Russian Federation for the treatment of patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), regardless of the presence or absence of exacerbations. The effectiveness of the drug in comparison with placebo was demonstrated in patients with SPMS in the international clinical trial EXPAND (phase III). This review devotes actual problems in the treatment of patients with SPMS, discusses the pathophysiology of multiple sclerosis progression, describes the peripheral and central mechanisms of siponimod action and its differences from fingolimod. According to analysis of scientific literature experimental, clinical and neuroimaging data are presented, which could explain the reasons for the successful use of siponimod in patients with SPMS, taking into account the pathophysiological mechanisms of the development of progression and the mechanisms of drug action.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Thyroid Warthin-Like Cancer Concurrent With Multiple Sclerosis: A Case Report

J Med Cases. 2021 Feb;12(2):71-73. doi: 10.14740/jmc3625. Epub 2020 Dec 30. Warthin like-papillary thyroid cancer (WL-PTC) is a rare malignancy; it is difficult to distinguish preoperatively a WLPTC from a classic PTC. Often it is associated with Hashimoto thyroiditis (HT) that determines a better prognosis with a very low probability of recurrence. The case concerns a 43-year-old female with a single thyroid nodule suspected for cancer; and she had multiple sclerosis (MS) from the age of 19. Thyroid hormone levels were normal such as thyroid antibodies. Total thyroidectomy with lymphadenectomy of central compartment was performed. Histological examination revealed a Warthin like-PTC without Hashimoto thyroiditis. The mechanisms involved in pathogenesis of thyroid cancer in patients with autoimmune disease are not completely clear. We hypothesized that not only a local autoimmune response, such as HT, could contribute to the determination of this type of cancer but also a systemic autoimmune disease such as MS.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The Brain-Heart Link: A Case Report of a Critically Located Multiple Sclerosis Lesion in the Brainstem Leading to Recurrent Takotsubo Syndrome

Front Cardiovasc Med. 2021 Aug 9;8:674118. doi: 10.3389/fcvm.2021.674118. eCollection 2021. Various central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including neurovascular and neuroinflammatory diseases, can lead to stress cardiomyopathy, also known as Takotsubo syndrome (TTS). We present a case of a 69-year-old woman with cardiovascular comorbidities, suffering from repeated episodes of TTS and respiratory failure due to a critical lesion in the brainstem, leading to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). Despite aggressive treatment, intractable and recurrent symptoms in our patient occurred. Repeated bouts of autonomic dysfunction and respiratory failure ultimately led to installment of palliative care and the patient passing away. TTS should raise suspicion for underlying neurological diseases. Thorough questioning of previous neurological symptoms and extensive neurological workup is warranted. MS should be considered as a trigger of TTS also in elderly patients with cardiovascular risk factors.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Assessing multiple sclerosis-related quality of life among Iranian patients using the MSQOL-54 tool: a cross-sectional study

BMC Neurol. 2021 Aug 31;21(1):333. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02357-8. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease and is one of the most costly medical conditions that imposed families with catastrophic health expenditures. There is an increasing trend in using alternative medicines including, dietary supplements, herbs, vitamins, and minerals. To date, the association between dietary as well as herbal supplements and QoL in MS patients is under researched; thus, this study aimed to assess the association between the self-reported supplement used and QoL between MS patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Brain atrophy and lesion burden are associated with disability progression in a multiple sclerosis real-world dataset using only T2-FLAIR: The NeuroSTREAM MSBase study

BACKGROUND: Methodological challenges limit the use of brain atrophy and lesion burden measures in the follow-up of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients on clinical routine datasets. OBJECTIVE: To determine the feasibility of T2-FLAIR-only measures of lateral ventricular volume (LVV) and salient central lesion volume (SCLV), as markers of disability progression (DP)...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Perturbation practice in multiple sclerosis: Assessing generalization from support surface translations to tether-release tasks

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Aug 16;56:103218. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103218. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To determine whether improvements in protective stepping experienced after repeated support surface translations generalize to a different balance challenge in people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) BACKGROUND: MS affects almost 1 million people in the United States and impairs balance and mobility. Perturbation practice can improve aspects of protective stepping in PwMS, but whether these improvements generalize is unknown.

