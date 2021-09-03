Cancel
Politics

Keep San Marcos Beautiful Hot Spot Clean Up

 4 days ago

Keep San Marcos Beautiful and the Habitat Conservation Plan host a monthly Hot Spot Clean Up on the 1st Saturday of each month. The location varies each month to areas that need extra care. Anyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. Keep an eye on the Keep San Marcos Beautiful event page on Facebook for updates.

