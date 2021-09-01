Cancel
Acute Movement Disorders in Childhood: A Cohort Study and Review of the Literature

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Pediatr Emerg Care. 2021 Aug 31. doi: 10.1097/PEC.0000000000002017. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Acute movement disorders (AMD) are frequent in neurological and pediatric emergencies. Few studies analyzed AMD in children, none in Tunisia or other African country. The purpose of this study was to describe the peculiarities of AMD in a Tunisian pediatric population with a literature review.

#Cohort Study#Movement Disorders#Multiple Sclerosis#Malaria#Imd#African#Tunisian#Imd#Paroxysmal Mds#Postinfectious#Pmid
