Sex-Stratified Trends in Meeting Physical Activity Guidelines, Participating in Sports, and Attending Physical Education Among US Adolescents, Youth Risk Behavior Survey 2009-2019

Everyone’s lives have changed in countless ways since the COVID-19 pandemic began early in 2020. To better understand how our physical activity–related behaviors shifted, the Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity (DNPAO) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined changes in these behaviors. Their research—published as a Cross-sectional Study of Changes in Physical Activity Behavior During the COVID-19 Pandemic Among U.S. Adults—reveal important data about not only the behaviors of a variety of Americans, but also how the fitness industry can modify its approach to better serve people who it may not currently be reaching and who may need health education, behavior-change coaching and exercise programming most.