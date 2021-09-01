Cancel
Sex-Stratified Trends in Meeting Physical Activity Guidelines, Participating in Sports, and Attending Physical Education Among US Adolescents, Youth Risk Behavior Survey 2009-2019

DocWire News
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

J Phys Act Health. 2021 Aug 1;18(S1):S102-S113. doi: 10.1123/jpah.2021-0263. BACKGROUND: During the past decade, guidelines for youth aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activity remained unchanged. Active People, Healthy NationSM highlighted school and youth strategies (eg, sports and physical education [PE]) to increase physical activity. Sex, grade, and race/ethnicity disparities exist. This study examines sex-specific trends and differences by grade and race/ethnicity for the prevalence of 5 youth physical activity behaviors from 2009 to 2019.

