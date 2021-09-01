Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Pain, cognition and disability in advanced multiple sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Scand J Pain. 2021 Sep 2. doi: 10.1515/sjpain-2021-0067. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: In patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), a relationship between physical disability and pain has been observed. In addition a relationship between physical disability and cognition in MS has been suggested. However, cognitive functions and pain appear not to be correlated in MS patients. Therefore, we examined whether a possible relationship between pain and cognitive functioning may exist, and if so, if such a relationship is mediated by physical disability.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Disability#Physical Disabilities#Chronic Pain#Cognition#Ms#Edss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
SciencePosted by
The Conversation UK

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence – new study

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.
Diseases & TreatmentsHuffingtonPost

I Have Multiple Sclerosis. It Takes Courage To Disclose It To The World.

“Have you heard of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?” The question lingered in the room like an uninvited guest. For years I had dealt with interludes of peripheral numbness and tingling up my body to chronic fatigue and leg spasms. Even though I finally had answers, at the time receiving an MS diagnosis at 32 felt like a part of me had died. My perceptions were based on misconceptions and fear.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Preliminary efficacy of the “SitLess with MS” intervention for changing sedentary behaviour, symptoms, and physical performance in multiple sclerosis

Disabil Rehabil. 2021 Aug 25:1-8. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2021.1966520. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: People with multiple sclerosis (MS) sit (i.e., are sedentary) more than peers. We examined the preliminary efficacy of an internet-based intervention that focuses on sitting less and moving more for changing sedentary behaviour outcomes, symptoms, QOL, and physical performance in adults with MS.
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

New Line of Drugs Could Help Promote Brain Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

In the nearly 1 million Americans living with multiple sclerosis, the fatty substance that insulates the nerves of the central nervous system—called myelin—is damaged. This slows the transmission of signals from their brain to the rest of their body, which causes movement difficulties, vision problems, and cognitive changes. Clinical trials...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Comparison of the EDSS, Timed 25-Foot Walk, and the 9-Hole Peg Test as Clinical Trial Outcomes in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Aug 25:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012690. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012690. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) usually use the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) as their primary disability outcome measure, while the more recently developed outcomes timed 25 foot walk (T25FW) and nine hole peg test (NHPT) may be more useful and patient-relevant.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Perceived injustice in multiple sclerosis: An initial, exploratory study

Rehabil Psychol. 2021 Aug;66(3):335-343. doi: 10.1037/rep0000387. PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: The current study represents an initial examination of condition-related perceived injustice (PI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining (a) the structural validity and reliability of the Injustice Experience Questionnaire (IEQ) scores and (b) the associations between IEQ scores and scores from measures of anger, pain, depression, anxiety, fatigue, disability, health-related quality of life (HRQOL), physical activity, and sedentary behavior. Research Method/Design: Persons with MS were recruited through the distribution of letters to a random sample of 1,000 persons from the North American Research Committee on MS registry. Participants who completed the IEQ (N = 139) were included in this analysis.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Thyroid Warthin-Like Cancer Concurrent With Multiple Sclerosis: A Case Report

J Med Cases. 2021 Feb;12(2):71-73. doi: 10.14740/jmc3625. Epub 2020 Dec 30. Warthin like-papillary thyroid cancer (WL-PTC) is a rare malignancy; it is difficult to distinguish preoperatively a WLPTC from a classic PTC. Often it is associated with Hashimoto thyroiditis (HT) that determines a better prognosis with a very low probability of recurrence. The case concerns a 43-year-old female with a single thyroid nodule suspected for cancer; and she had multiple sclerosis (MS) from the age of 19. Thyroid hormone levels were normal such as thyroid antibodies. Total thyroidectomy with lymphadenectomy of central compartment was performed. Histological examination revealed a Warthin like-PTC without Hashimoto thyroiditis. The mechanisms involved in pathogenesis of thyroid cancer in patients with autoimmune disease are not completely clear. We hypothesized that not only a local autoimmune response, such as HT, could contribute to the determination of this type of cancer but also a systemic autoimmune disease such as MS.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Comparing the Effectiveness of Therapies in People With Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) is a phase of multiple sclerosis (MS) that may come after the relapsing-remitting phase. People in the relapsing-remitting phase of MS have recurring episodes (called relapses) of new or worsening neurologic symptoms. People who have SPMS tend to have fewer relapses, but their symptoms and disabilities slowly get worse over time. The shift between these 2 phases can be gradual and may even overlap. Because of this, some people have “active” SPMS, meaning they still have relapses in addition to slowly worsening disability. Current MS medicines, known as disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), are known to reduce the risk of relapses in people with relapsing-remitting MS, but the benefit of this treatment for people with SPMS is less clear. Recent studies have shown that some DMTs may help people with active SPMS. However, there have not been any previous studies comparing how effective different types of DMTs are for people with SPMS.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Reviewing the Significance of Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption in Multiple Sclerosis Pathology and Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 4;22(16):8370. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168370. The disruption of blood-brain barrier (BBB) for multiple sclerosis (MS) pathogenesis has a double effect: early on during the onset of the immune attack and later for the CNS self-sustained ‘inside-out’ demyelination and neurodegeneration processes. This review presents the characteristics of BBB malfunction in MS but mostly highlights current developments regarding the impairment of the neurovascular unit (NVU) and the metabolic and mitochondrial dysfunctions of the BBB’s endothelial cells. The hypoxic hypothesis is largely studied and agreed upon recently in the pathologic processes in MS. Hypoxia in MS might be produced per se by the NVU malfunction or secondary to mitochondria dysfunction. We present three different but related terms that denominate the ongoing neurodegenerative process in progressive forms of MS that are indirectly related to BBB disruption: progression independent of relapses, no evidence of disease activity and smoldering demyelination or silent progression. Dimethyl fumarate (DMF), modulators of S1P receptor, cladribine and laquinimode are DMTs that are able to cross the BBB and exhibit beneficial direct effects in the CNS with very different mechanisms of action, providing hope that a combined therapy might be effective in treating MS. Detailed mechanisms of action of these DMTs are described and also illustrated in dedicated images. With increasing knowledge about the involvement of BBB in MS pathology, BBB might become a therapeutic target in MS not only to make it impenetrable against activated immune cells but also to allow molecules that have a neuroprotective effect in reaching the cell target inside the CNS.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Anxiety, Inactivity Linked to Cognitive Impairment in Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease patients who develop anxiety early in their disease are at risk for reduced physical activity, which promotes further anxiety and cognitive decline, data from nearly 500 individuals show. Anxiety occurs in 20%-60% of Parkinson's disease (PD) patients but often goes undiagnosed, wrote Jacob D. Jones, PhD, of California...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Treatment approaches to patients with multiple sclerosis and coexisting autoimmune disorders

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Aug 23;14:17562864211035542. doi: 10.1177/17562864211035542. eCollection 2021. The past decades have yielded major therapeutic advances in many autoimmune conditions – such as multiple sclerosis (MS) – and thus ushered in a new era of more targeted and increasingly potent immunotherapies. Yet this growing arsenal of therapeutic immune interventions has also rendered therapy much more challenging for the attending physician, especially when treating patients with more than one autoimmune condition. Importantly, some therapeutic strategies are either approved for several autoimmune disorders or may be repurposed for other conditions, therefore opening new curative possibilities in related fields. In this article, we especially focus on frequent and therapeutically relevant concomitant autoimmune conditions faced by neurologists when treating patients with MS, namely psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. We provide an overview of the available disease-modifying therapies, highlight possible contraindications, show pathophysiological overlaps and finally present which therapeutics can be utilized as a combinatory treatment, in order to ‘kill two birds with one stone’.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The Brain-Heart Link: A Case Report of a Critically Located Multiple Sclerosis Lesion in the Brainstem Leading to Recurrent Takotsubo Syndrome

Front Cardiovasc Med. 2021 Aug 9;8:674118. doi: 10.3389/fcvm.2021.674118. eCollection 2021. Various central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including neurovascular and neuroinflammatory diseases, can lead to stress cardiomyopathy, also known as Takotsubo syndrome (TTS). We present a case of a 69-year-old woman with cardiovascular comorbidities, suffering from repeated episodes of TTS and respiratory failure due to a critical lesion in the brainstem, leading to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). Despite aggressive treatment, intractable and recurrent symptoms in our patient occurred. Repeated bouts of autonomic dysfunction and respiratory failure ultimately led to installment of palliative care and the patient passing away. TTS should raise suspicion for underlying neurological diseases. Thorough questioning of previous neurological symptoms and extensive neurological workup is warranted. MS should be considered as a trigger of TTS also in elderly patients with cardiovascular risk factors.
Diseases & Treatmentsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Management Via Internet-Based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Preliminary results demonstrating the feasibility, acceptability, and efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for pain self-management among patients with chronic pancreatitis were published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. Adult patients with suspected or confirmed chronic pancreatitis (N=30) were randomized to the control group or to complete an internet-based CBT course...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Multiple Sclerosis Phenotypes as a Continuum: The Role of Neurologic Reserve

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):342-351. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001045. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review presents the hypothesis that loss of neurologic reserve explains onset of progressive multiple sclerosis (PrMS). RECENT FINDINGS: Evidence supporting the separate classification of PrMS and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) is limited and does not explain PrMS or the...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Evaluation of diagnosis and treatment practices of Brazilian neurologists among patients with multiple sclerosis

Arq Neuropsiquiatr. 2021 Jul;79(7):598-606. doi: 10.1590/0004-282X-ANP-2020-0362. BACKGROUND: Recent changes to the diagnostic criteria for multiple sclerosis (MS) and new medications have had a major impact on the way in which specialists manage the disease. OBJECTIVE: To investigate factors considered by Brazilian neurologists in managing MS, and to identify how these...
Educationdocwirenews.com

Uptake and Attitudes About Immunizations in People With Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):327-334. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001099. OBJECTIVE: By surveying a multiple sclerosis (MS) population, we tested the hypothesis that influenza vaccine uptake would not meet public health targets and that vaccine misconceptions would contribute to lower than desired uptake. METHODS: In spring 2020, we surveyed participants in the North...
HealthMedPage Today

Can Treating Depression in Multiple Sclerosis Reduce Deaths?

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) and depression were more like to die over a 10-year period than people with neither condition, a population-based matched cohort study in England showed. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was more than five times greater in people with MS and depression (HR 5.43, 95%...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Relationship Between Interpersonal Depressive Symptoms and Reduced Amygdala Volume in People with Multiple Sclerosis: Considerations for Clinical Practice

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):178-185. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2020-015. Epub 2020 Dec 15. BACKGROUND: The lifetime prevalence of depression in people with multiple sclerosis (MS) is approximately 50% compared with around 15% in the general population. There is a relationship between depression and quality of life in people with MS and evidence that depression may contribute to disease progression.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Assessment of Cerebrovascular Dynamics and Cognitive Function with Acute Aerobic Exercise in Persons with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):162-169. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2020-003. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis (MS) may partially stem from inadequate cerebral blood flow. Cerebral blood flow and cognitive function improve with aerobic exercise in healthy adults. The effect of aerobic exercise on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in persons with MS is unclear. The acute effect of aerobic exercise versus quiet rest on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in relapsing-remitting MS was examined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy