Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

COVID-19: Risks, Complications, and Monitoring in Patients on Clozapine

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Pharmacopsychiatry. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.1055/a-1562-2521. Online ahead of print. The Dutch Clozapine Collaboration Group is frequently asked for advice about the management of clozapine-treated patients when infected with or vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. We provide state of the art information about the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection for patients on clozapine and we give advice on measures to be taken, especially in regard to the monitoring of clozapine plasma levels, WBC count and differentiation during COVID-19 and after vaccination. We present an overview of relevant editorials, observational studies, and case studies, in which COVID-19 was reported in patients on clozapine. Patients using clozapine may have a higher risk of infection than patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) using other antipsychotics. SARS-CoV-2 infection can result in a dangerous increase of clozapine plasma levels, and granulocytopenia and lymphocytopenia (generally mild and short-term) may also occur, usually not as a result of clozapine treatment. Clozapine intoxication, pneumonia and delirium are the main complications of COVID-19 in patients on clozapine. In order to prevent clozapine intoxication, reduction of the original dose by half is generally recommended in clozapine users who contract COVID-19. When a cytokine storm is suspected in an advanced stage of COVID-19, reduction by three quarters seems more appropriate. If COVID-19 patients on clozapine develop granulocytopenia, SARS-CoV-2, rather than clozapine, should be considered as the cause. Schizophrenia patients in general and clozapine users in particular belong to a high-risk group that warrants early vaccination on a medical indication.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clozapine#Covid 19#Schizophrenia#Sars#Lymphocytopenia#Pharmacopsychiatry#Wbc#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
SciencePosted by
Medical Daily

Cholesterol Drug Cuts COVID-19 Infection By 70%, Reduces Transmissions: Study

A cholesterol drug could help bring down the number of daily COVID-19 infections, according to a new study. Researchers have recently stumbled upon a new discovery concerning a drug that’s mainly developed to treat high cholesterol. Fenofibrate is a fibrate class oral medication, which has been around since 1975, is typically administered to lower the levels of fatty substances in the blood.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Mild to Moderate Adverse Effects From Pfizer Vaccine in Youth at High Risk of COVID-19 Complications

The data represent teens most likely to benefit from the vaccination and are meant to offer reassurance to parents and clinicians, even with small study numbers. A new study from the Archives of Disease in Childhood found that the adverse effects (AEs) of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are likely to be mild to moderate and clear up quickly in 12- to 15-year-olds at high risk of complications from the infection because of certain co-existing conditions.
ScienceMedicalXpress

OCTAVE study reveals vaccine responses in patients with impaired immune systems

The OCTAVE study—a multi-center, UK-wide trial, led by the University of Glasgow and co-ordinated by the University of Birmingham's Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit—is evaluating the immune responses following COVID-19 vaccination in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases such as cancer, inflammatory arthritis, diseases of the kidney or liver, or patients who are having a stem cell transplant.
Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Two COVID-19 patients hospitalized

MACOMB — Two coronavirus victims were admitted this week to McDonough District Hospital. MDH Public Information Officer Patrick Osterman said that, while the overall patient count increased by midweek, the number of COVID-19 patients has remained at two. The McDonough County Health Department has reported two new positive cases of...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota Memorial Hospital seeing more pregnant people with COVID-19 complications

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is seeing a significant uptick in pregnant people coming to the emergency room with severe effects from COVID-19, doctors say. “We have seen really in the past several weeks an increase in the number of pregnant women that are coming to the emergency room with COVID, high fevers, pneumonia, respiratory distress and babies not moving that much,” said Dr. Felice Baron, the hospital’s director of maternal-fetal medicine, in a Thursday video message. “The volume of patients and the volume of sick, pregnant patients has absolutely skyrocketed the past several weeks.”
Panhandle, TXabc7amarillo.com

Experts say underlying conditions are COVID-19 complicators

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — We’ve heard a lot about the Coronavirus pandemic over the last 526 days. There have been thousands of cases and recoveries, along with hundreds of deaths here in the Texas Panhandle. Some deaths resulted from underlying risk factors, like diabetes and hypertension. You also may not know you have one.
Public Healthajmc.com

Survey: COVID-19 Precautions Common Among Patients With Rheumatic Diseases

More than three-quarters of patients with rheumatic diseases quarantined and kept social distance during the pandemic, according to a new global survey. Patients with rheumatic disease adhered to public health guidance as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, although a significant number also experienced changes in their employment status that may have affected their ability to access health care.
Medical ScienceMedscape News

Convalescent Plasma Didn't Help High-Risk COVID Patients: NIH

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A study says convalescent plasma did not stop the progression of COVID-19 in high-risk patients when given during the first few weeks of their symptoms, the National Institutes of Health said in a news release. A...
ScienceShropshire Star

Covid antibody treatment lowered risk of symptomatic disease by 77% in trial

AstraZeneca has published the results of research into its ‘antibody cocktail’ AZD7442. A new coronavirus antibody treatment developed by drugs giant AstraZeneca and aimed at people who cannot be vaccinated reduced the risk of developing symptomatic disease by 77%, the company said. The results of the Provent phase III pre-exposure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy