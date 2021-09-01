COVID-19: Risks, Complications, and Monitoring in Patients on Clozapine

Pharmacopsychiatry. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.1055/a-1562-2521. Online ahead of print. The Dutch Clozapine Collaboration Group is frequently asked for advice about the management of clozapine-treated patients when infected with or vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. We provide state of the art information about the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection for patients on clozapine and we give advice on measures to be taken, especially in regard to the monitoring of clozapine plasma levels, WBC count and differentiation during COVID-19 and after vaccination. We present an overview of relevant editorials, observational studies, and case studies, in which COVID-19 was reported in patients on clozapine. Patients using clozapine may have a higher risk of infection than patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) using other antipsychotics. SARS-CoV-2 infection can result in a dangerous increase of clozapine plasma levels, and granulocytopenia and lymphocytopenia (generally mild and short-term) may also occur, usually not as a result of clozapine treatment. Clozapine intoxication, pneumonia and delirium are the main complications of COVID-19 in patients on clozapine. In order to prevent clozapine intoxication, reduction of the original dose by half is generally recommended in clozapine users who contract COVID-19. When a cytokine storm is suspected in an advanced stage of COVID-19, reduction by three quarters seems more appropriate. If COVID-19 patients on clozapine develop granulocytopenia, SARS-CoV-2, rather than clozapine, should be considered as the cause. Schizophrenia patients in general and clozapine users in particular belong to a high-risk group that warrants early vaccination on a medical indication.