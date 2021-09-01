Cancel
Cholesterol dyshomeostasis in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: cause, consequence, or epiphenomenon?

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

FEBS J. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.1111/febs.16175. Online ahead of print. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the most common adult-onset motor neuron disease, is characterized by the selective degeneration of motor neurons leading to paralysis and eventual death. Multiple pathogenic mechanisms, including systemic dysmetabolism, have been proposed to contribute to ALS. Among them, dyslipidemia, i.e., abnormal level of cholesterol and other lipids in the circulation and central nervous system (CNS), have been reported in ALS patients, but without a consensus. Cholesterol is a constituent of cellular membranes and a precursor of steroid hormones, oxysterols and bile acids. Consequently, optimal cholesterol levels are essential for health. Due to the blood-brain barrier (BBB), cholesterol cannot move between the CNS and the rest of the body. As such, cholesterol metabolism in the CNS is proposed to operate autonomously. Despite its importance, it remains elusive how cholesterol dyshomeostasis may contribute to ALS. In this review, we aim to describe the current state of cholesterol metabolism research in ALS, identify unresolved issues, and provide potential directions.

#Cholesterol#Epiphenomenon#Hormones#Steroid#Febs#Cns#Als#Pmid
