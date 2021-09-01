Cancel
Brain atrophy and lesion burden are associated with disability progression in a multiple sclerosis real-world dataset using only T2-FLAIR: The NeuroSTREAM MSBase study

BACKGROUND: Methodological challenges limit the use of brain atrophy and lesion burden measures in the follow-up of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients on clinical routine datasets. OBJECTIVE: To determine the feasibility of T2-FLAIR-only measures of lateral ventricular volume (LVV) and salient central lesion volume (SCLV), as markers of disability progression (DP)...

Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

How Age Affects Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Progression

Most people with multiple sclerosis (MS) are diagnosed between age 20 and 50, though it can occur in children as well as in older adults, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). About 85 percent of people diagnosed with MS are initially diagnosed with the relapsing form of the...
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

New Line of Drugs Could Help Promote Brain Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

In the nearly 1 million Americans living with multiple sclerosis, the fatty substance that insulates the nerves of the central nervous system—called myelin—is damaged. This slows the transmission of signals from their brain to the rest of their body, which causes movement difficulties, vision problems, and cognitive changes. Clinical trials...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Reviewing the Significance of Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption in Multiple Sclerosis Pathology and Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 4;22(16):8370. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168370. The disruption of blood-brain barrier (BBB) for multiple sclerosis (MS) pathogenesis has a double effect: early on during the onset of the immune attack and later for the CNS self-sustained ‘inside-out’ demyelination and neurodegeneration processes. This review presents the characteristics of BBB malfunction in MS but mostly highlights current developments regarding the impairment of the neurovascular unit (NVU) and the metabolic and mitochondrial dysfunctions of the BBB’s endothelial cells. The hypoxic hypothesis is largely studied and agreed upon recently in the pathologic processes in MS. Hypoxia in MS might be produced per se by the NVU malfunction or secondary to mitochondria dysfunction. We present three different but related terms that denominate the ongoing neurodegenerative process in progressive forms of MS that are indirectly related to BBB disruption: progression independent of relapses, no evidence of disease activity and smoldering demyelination or silent progression. Dimethyl fumarate (DMF), modulators of S1P receptor, cladribine and laquinimode are DMTs that are able to cross the BBB and exhibit beneficial direct effects in the CNS with very different mechanisms of action, providing hope that a combined therapy might be effective in treating MS. Detailed mechanisms of action of these DMTs are described and also illustrated in dedicated images. With increasing knowledge about the involvement of BBB in MS pathology, BBB might become a therapeutic target in MS not only to make it impenetrable against activated immune cells but also to allow molecules that have a neuroprotective effect in reaching the cell target inside the CNS.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Longitudinal Network Changes and Conversion to Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

Methods Two hundred twenty-seven patients with MS and 59 healthy controls of the Amsterdam MS cohort underwent neuropsychological testing and resting-state fMRI at 2 time points (time interval 4.9 ± 0.9 years). At both baseline and follow-up, patients were categorized as cognitively preserved (CP; n = 123), mildly impaired (MCI; z < −1.5 on ≥2 cognitive tests, n = 32), or impaired (CI; z < −2 on ≥2 tests, n = 72), and longitudinal conversion between groups was determined. Network function was quantified with eigenvector centrality, a measure of regional network importance, which was computed for individual resting-state networks at both time points.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The Brain-Heart Link: A Case Report of a Critically Located Multiple Sclerosis Lesion in the Brainstem Leading to Recurrent Takotsubo Syndrome

Front Cardiovasc Med. 2021 Aug 9;8:674118. doi: 10.3389/fcvm.2021.674118. eCollection 2021. Various central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including neurovascular and neuroinflammatory diseases, can lead to stress cardiomyopathy, also known as Takotsubo syndrome (TTS). We present a case of a 69-year-old woman with cardiovascular comorbidities, suffering from repeated episodes of TTS and respiratory failure due to a critical lesion in the brainstem, leading to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). Despite aggressive treatment, intractable and recurrent symptoms in our patient occurred. Repeated bouts of autonomic dysfunction and respiratory failure ultimately led to installment of palliative care and the patient passing away. TTS should raise suspicion for underlying neurological diseases. Thorough questioning of previous neurological symptoms and extensive neurological workup is warranted. MS should be considered as a trigger of TTS also in elderly patients with cardiovascular risk factors.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Comparing the Effectiveness of Therapies in People With Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) is a phase of multiple sclerosis (MS) that may come after the relapsing-remitting phase. People in the relapsing-remitting phase of MS have recurring episodes (called relapses) of new or worsening neurologic symptoms. People who have SPMS tend to have fewer relapses, but their symptoms and disabilities slowly get worse over time. The shift between these 2 phases can be gradual and may even overlap. Because of this, some people have “active” SPMS, meaning they still have relapses in addition to slowly worsening disability. Current MS medicines, known as disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), are known to reduce the risk of relapses in people with relapsing-remitting MS, but the benefit of this treatment for people with SPMS is less clear. Recent studies have shown that some DMTs may help people with active SPMS. However, there have not been any previous studies comparing how effective different types of DMTs are for people with SPMS.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Assessing multiple sclerosis-related quality of life among Iranian patients using the MSQOL-54 tool: a cross-sectional study

BMC Neurol. 2021 Aug 31;21(1):333. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02357-8. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease and is one of the most costly medical conditions that imposed families with catastrophic health expenditures. There is an increasing trend in using alternative medicines including, dietary supplements, herbs, vitamins, and minerals. To date, the association between dietary as well as herbal supplements and QoL in MS patients is under researched; thus, this study aimed to assess the association between the self-reported supplement used and QoL between MS patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Treatment approaches to patients with multiple sclerosis and coexisting autoimmune disorders

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Aug 23;14:17562864211035542. doi: 10.1177/17562864211035542. eCollection 2021. The past decades have yielded major therapeutic advances in many autoimmune conditions – such as multiple sclerosis (MS) – and thus ushered in a new era of more targeted and increasingly potent immunotherapies. Yet this growing arsenal of therapeutic immune interventions has also rendered therapy much more challenging for the attending physician, especially when treating patients with more than one autoimmune condition. Importantly, some therapeutic strategies are either approved for several autoimmune disorders or may be repurposed for other conditions, therefore opening new curative possibilities in related fields. In this article, we especially focus on frequent and therapeutically relevant concomitant autoimmune conditions faced by neurologists when treating patients with MS, namely psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. We provide an overview of the available disease-modifying therapies, highlight possible contraindications, show pathophysiological overlaps and finally present which therapeutics can be utilized as a combinatory treatment, in order to ‘kill two birds with one stone’.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Machine Learning Approaches in Study of Multiple Sclerosis Disease Through Magnetic Resonance Images

Front Immunol. 2021 Aug 11;12:700582. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.700582. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is one of the most common autoimmune diseases which is commonly diagnosed and monitored using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with a combination of clinical manifestations. The purpose of this review is to highlight the main applications of Machine Learning (ML) models and their performance in the MS field using MRI. We reviewed the articles of the last decade and grouped them based on the applications of ML in MS using MRI data into four categories: 1) Automated diagnosis of MS, 2) Prediction of MS disease progression, 3) Differentiation of MS stages, 4) Differentiation of MS from similar disorders.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Evaluation of diagnosis and treatment practices of Brazilian neurologists among patients with multiple sclerosis

Arq Neuropsiquiatr. 2021 Jul;79(7):598-606. doi: 10.1590/0004-282X-ANP-2020-0362. BACKGROUND: Recent changes to the diagnostic criteria for multiple sclerosis (MS) and new medications have had a major impact on the way in which specialists manage the disease. OBJECTIVE: To investigate factors considered by Brazilian neurologists in managing MS, and to identify how these...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The impact of cognitive rehabilitation on quality of life in multiple sclerosis: A pilot study

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211040239. doi: 10.1177/20552173211040239. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: Cognitive impairment in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) negatively impacts daily function and quality of life (QoL). Prior studies of cognitive rehabilitation in pwMS have shown limited benefit but many focused on cognitive function scores rather than QoL measures. Studies using QoL metrics primarily evaluated group cognitive rehabilitation, which may be less appropriate due to variable cognitive profiles in pwMS. This study assesses the impact of an individualized cognitive rehabilitation approach on QoL in MS.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Migraine in Multiple Sclerosis Patients Affects Functional Connectivity of the Brain Circuitry Involved in Pain Processing

Front Neurol. 2021 Aug 12;12:690300. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.690300. eCollection 2021. Migraine is particularly common in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has been linked to the dysfunction of the brain circuitry modulating the peripheral nociceptive stimuli. Using MRI, we explored whether changes in the resting state-functional connectivity (RS-FC) may characterize the occurrence of migraine in patients with MS. The RS-FC characteristics in concerned brain regions were explored in 20 MS patients with migraine (MS+M) during the interictal phase, and compared with 19 MS patients without migraine (MS-M), which served as a control group. Functional differences were correlated to the frequency and severity of previous migraine attacks, and with the resulting impact on daily activities. In MS+M, the loss of periaqueductal gray matter (PAG) positive connectivity with the default mode network and the left posterior cranial pons was associated with an increase of migraine attacks frequency. In contrast, the loss of PAG negative connectivity with sensorimotor and visual network was linked to migraine symptom severity and related daily activities impact. Finally, a PAG negative connection was established with the prefrontal executive control network. Migraine in MS+M patients and its impact on daily activities, underlies RS-FC rearrangements between brain regions involved in pain perception and modulation.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Pain, cognition and disability in advanced multiple sclerosis

Scand J Pain. 2021 Sep 2. doi: 10.1515/sjpain-2021-0067. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: In patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), a relationship between physical disability and pain has been observed. In addition a relationship between physical disability and cognition in MS has been suggested. However, cognitive functions and pain appear not to be correlated in MS patients. Therefore, we examined whether a possible relationship between pain and cognitive functioning may exist, and if so, if such a relationship is mediated by physical disability.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A validated generally applicable approach using the systematic assessment of disease modules by GWAS reveals a multi-omic module strongly associated with risk factors in multiple sclerosis

BMC Genomics. 2021 Aug 30;22(1):631. doi: 10.1186/s12864-021-07935-1. BACKGROUND: There exist few, if any, practical guidelines for predictive and falsifiable multi-omic data integration that systematically integrate existing knowledge. Disease modules are popular concepts for interpreting genome-wide studies in medicine but have so far not been systematically evaluated and may lead to corroborating multi-omic modules.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Myelin basic protein expression in thymoma after methylprednisolone administration for multiple sclerosis

Respirol Case Rep. 2021 Aug 19;9(9):e0834. doi: 10.1002/rcr2.834. eCollection 2021 Sep. The relationship between thymic epithelial tumour and demyelinating disease (DD) is unknown and surgical resection has not been optimized. A 39-year-old woman was administrated methylprednisolone for newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis. A thymic tumour was found in the antero-superior mediastinum via computed tomography of the chest. Video-assisted thoracoscopic thymectomy was performed. Histologically, the tumour was diagnosed as Type AB thymoma. Immunohistochemical staining showed positive myelin basic protein (MBP) in the cytosol of spindle cells in the tumour specimen. Germinal centres or lymphocytes infiltration were not noted. Ectopic MBP presentation in thymoma might be correlated with DD.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Perceived injustice in multiple sclerosis: An initial, exploratory study

Rehabil Psychol. 2021 Aug;66(3):335-343. doi: 10.1037/rep0000387. PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: The current study represents an initial examination of condition-related perceived injustice (PI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining (a) the structural validity and reliability of the Injustice Experience Questionnaire (IEQ) scores and (b) the associations between IEQ scores and scores from measures of anger, pain, depression, anxiety, fatigue, disability, health-related quality of life (HRQOL), physical activity, and sedentary behavior. Research Method/Design: Persons with MS were recruited through the distribution of letters to a random sample of 1,000 persons from the North American Research Committee on MS registry. Participants who completed the IEQ (N = 139) were included in this analysis.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Experiences of healthcare for people living with multiple sclerosis and their healthcare professionals

Health Expect. 2021 Sep 4. doi: 10.1111/hex.13348. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative condition of the central nervous system that commonly strikes in young adulthood and has no cure. Many people living with MS (PwMS) will have significant contact with a range of healthcare professionals (HCPs). To achieve optimal health outcomes in MS, it is important to understand factors that contribute to positive or negative healthcare experiences. Previous studies have shown that PwMS want clear communication and in-depth relationships with their HCPs. However, many studies have lacked qualitative feedback from HCPs.
Educationdocwirenews.com

Uptake and Attitudes About Immunizations in People With Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):327-334. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001099. OBJECTIVE: By surveying a multiple sclerosis (MS) population, we tested the hypothesis that influenza vaccine uptake would not meet public health targets and that vaccine misconceptions would contribute to lower than desired uptake. METHODS: In spring 2020, we surveyed participants in the North...

