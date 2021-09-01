Cancel
The content and effects of trunk rehabilitation on trunk and upper limb performance in people with Multiple Sclerosis: a systematic review

Eur J Phys Rehabil Med. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.23736/S1973-9087.21.06689-2. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Persons with Multiple sclerosis (pwMS) could have an impaired trunk and reduced postural control, which negatively impacts activities of daily living. Evidence is growing to consider the positive effects of trunk training on fall incidence and balance problems. Effects on trunk and upper limb performance is unknown. This systematic review provides an overview of trunk training programs and their effects in MS, specifically focusing on the content of training modalities and the effects on trunk and upper limb performance.

