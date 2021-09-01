Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Evaluation of diagnosis and treatment practices of Brazilian neurologists among patients with multiple sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Arq Neuropsiquiatr. 2021 Jul;79(7):598-606. doi: 10.1590/0004-282X-ANP-2020-0362. BACKGROUND: Recent changes to the diagnostic criteria for multiple sclerosis (MS) and new medications have had a major impact on the way in which specialists manage the disease. OBJECTIVE: To investigate factors considered by Brazilian neurologists in managing MS, and to identify how these...

Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Multiple sclerosis and back pain

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the central nervous system. It disrupts the flow of information between the brain and the rest of the body. In mild cases of MS, people can experience blurred vision, as well as numbness and tingling in the limbs. More severe cases can cause paralysis, vision loss, and mobility problems.
Diseases & TreatmentsKevinMD.com

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Award-winning actress Christina Applegate revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going,” wrote Applegate in a tweet. Multiple sclerosis is a neurological autoimmune disease that has puzzled patients and health care...
SciencePosted by
The Conversation UK

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence – new study

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

How Age Affects Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Progression

Most people with multiple sclerosis (MS) are diagnosed between age 20 and 50, though it can occur in children as well as in older adults, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). About 85 percent of people diagnosed with MS are initially diagnosed with the relapsing form of the...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Combination Reduces Hospitalization Among High-Risk Patients with COVID-19

Further, their status was evaluated at 14, 21, and 28 days after treatment, and at each point, the numbers of hospitalization were significantly lower in the treated group. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic found that the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, both of which are monoclonal antibody treatments with FDA emergency use authorization, kept high-risk patients out of the hospital when infected with mild to moderate COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsHuffingtonPost

I Have Multiple Sclerosis. It Takes Courage To Disclose It To The World.

“Have you heard of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?” The question lingered in the room like an uninvited guest. For years I had dealt with interludes of peripheral numbness and tingling up my body to chronic fatigue and leg spasms. Even though I finally had answers, at the time receiving an MS diagnosis at 32 felt like a part of me had died. My perceptions were based on misconceptions and fear.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Patients With More Severe PH in COPD May Respond to Treatment

Patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH) as a complication of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have worse functional impairment and higher mortality, compared with patients who have idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH). Despite these factors, some patients with more severe PH in COPD may respond to treatment and show clinical improvement...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients With Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 2:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo report safety of ocrelizumab (OCR) up to 7 years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) enrolled in clinical trials or treated in real-world postmarketing settings.MethodsSafety analyses are based on integrated clinical and laboratory data for all patients who received OCR in 11 clinical trials, including the controlled treatment and open-label extension (OLE) periods of the phase 2 and 3 trials, plus the phase 3b trials VELOCE, CHORDS, CASTING, OBOE, ENSEMBLE, CONSONANCE, and LIBERTO. For selected adverse events (AEs), additional postmarketing data were used. Incidence rates of serious infections (SIs) and malignancies were contextualized using multiple epidemiologic sources.ResultsAt data cut-off (January 2020), 5,680 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) received OCR (18,218 patient years [PY] of exposure) in clinical trials. Rates per 100 PY (95% CI) of AEs (248; 246-251), serious AEs (7.3; 7.0-7.7), infusion-related reactions (25.9; 25.1-26.6), and infections (76.2; 74.9-77.4) were similar to those within the controlled treatment period of the phase 3 trials. Rates of the most common serious AEs, including SIs (2.01; 1.81-2.23) and malignancies (0.46; 0.37-0.57), were consistent with the ranges reported in epidemiologic data.ConclusionContinuous administration of OCR for up to 7 years in clinical trials, as well as its broader use for more than 3 years in the real-world setting, are associated with a favorable and manageable safety profile, without emerging safety concerns in a heterogeneous MS population.Classification of evidenceThis analysis provides Class III evidence that long-term, continuous treatment with OCR has a consistent and favorable safety profile in patients with RMS and PPMS. This study is rated Class III because of the use of OLE data and historical controls.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The Brain-Heart Link: A Case Report of a Critically Located Multiple Sclerosis Lesion in the Brainstem Leading to Recurrent Takotsubo Syndrome

Front Cardiovasc Med. 2021 Aug 9;8:674118. doi: 10.3389/fcvm.2021.674118. eCollection 2021. Various central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including neurovascular and neuroinflammatory diseases, can lead to stress cardiomyopathy, also known as Takotsubo syndrome (TTS). We present a case of a 69-year-old woman with cardiovascular comorbidities, suffering from repeated episodes of TTS and respiratory failure due to a critical lesion in the brainstem, leading to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). Despite aggressive treatment, intractable and recurrent symptoms in our patient occurred. Repeated bouts of autonomic dysfunction and respiratory failure ultimately led to installment of palliative care and the patient passing away. TTS should raise suspicion for underlying neurological diseases. Thorough questioning of previous neurological symptoms and extensive neurological workup is warranted. MS should be considered as a trigger of TTS also in elderly patients with cardiovascular risk factors.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Reviewing the Significance of Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption in Multiple Sclerosis Pathology and Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 4;22(16):8370. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168370. The disruption of blood-brain barrier (BBB) for multiple sclerosis (MS) pathogenesis has a double effect: early on during the onset of the immune attack and later for the CNS self-sustained ‘inside-out’ demyelination and neurodegeneration processes. This review presents the characteristics of BBB malfunction in MS but mostly highlights current developments regarding the impairment of the neurovascular unit (NVU) and the metabolic and mitochondrial dysfunctions of the BBB’s endothelial cells. The hypoxic hypothesis is largely studied and agreed upon recently in the pathologic processes in MS. Hypoxia in MS might be produced per se by the NVU malfunction or secondary to mitochondria dysfunction. We present three different but related terms that denominate the ongoing neurodegenerative process in progressive forms of MS that are indirectly related to BBB disruption: progression independent of relapses, no evidence of disease activity and smoldering demyelination or silent progression. Dimethyl fumarate (DMF), modulators of S1P receptor, cladribine and laquinimode are DMTs that are able to cross the BBB and exhibit beneficial direct effects in the CNS with very different mechanisms of action, providing hope that a combined therapy might be effective in treating MS. Detailed mechanisms of action of these DMTs are described and also illustrated in dedicated images. With increasing knowledge about the involvement of BBB in MS pathology, BBB might become a therapeutic target in MS not only to make it impenetrable against activated immune cells but also to allow molecules that have a neuroprotective effect in reaching the cell target inside the CNS.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Potential Roles of Extracellular Vesicles as Biomarkers and a Novel Treatment Approach in Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 20;22(16):9011. doi: 10.3390/ijms22169011. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are a heterogeneous group of bilayer membrane-wrapped molecules that play an important role in cell-to-cell communication, participating in many physiological processes and in the pathogenesis of several diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). In recent years, many studies have focused on EVs, with promising results indicating their potential role as biomarkers in MS and helping us better understand the pathogenesis of the disease. Recent evidence suggests that there are novel subpopulations of EVs according to cell origin, with those derived from cells belonging to the nervous and immune systems providing information regarding inflammation, demyelination, axonal damage, astrocyte and microglia reaction, blood-brain barrier permeability, leukocyte transendothelial migration, and ultimately synaptic loss and neuronal death in MS. These biomarkers can also provide insight into disease activity and progression and can differentiate patients’ disease phenotype. This information can enable new pathways for therapeutic target discovery, and consequently the development of novel treatments. Recent evidence also suggests that current disease modifying treatments (DMTs) for MS modify the levels and content of circulating EVs. EVs might also serve as biomarkers to help monitor the response to DMTs, which could improve medical decisions concerning DMT initiation, choice, escalation, and withdrawal. Furthermore, EVs could act not only as biomarkers but also as treatment for brain repair and immunomodulation in MS. EVs are considered excellent delivery vehicles. Studies in progress show that EVs containing myelin antigens could play a pivotal role in inducing antigen-specific tolerance of autoreactive T cells as a novel strategy for the treatment as “EV-based vaccines” for MS. This review explores the breakthrough role of nervous and immune system cell-derived EVs as markers of pathological disease mechanisms and potential biomarkers of treatment response in MS. In addition, this review explores the novel role of EVs as vehicles for antigen delivery as a therapeutic vaccine to restore immune tolerance in MS autoimmunity.
CancerMedscape News

NICE Does Not Recommend Combination Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

In new draft guidance published this week, NICE does not recommend daratumumab plus bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone, for the management of untreated multiple myeloma in adults who are eligible for an autologous haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). In part 1 of the two-part randomised, open-label, active-controlled, parallel-group, phase 3 trial...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Th17-Related Cytokines as Potential Discriminatory Markers between Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Disease) and Multiple Sclerosis-A Review

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 20;22(16):8946. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168946. Multiple sclerosis (MS) and Devic’s disease (NMO; neuromyelitis optica) are autoimmune, inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), the etiology of which remains unclear. It is a serious limitation in the treatment of these diseases. The resemblance of the clinical pictures of these two conditions generates a partial possibility of introducing similar treatment, but on the other hand, a high risk of misdiagnosis. Therefore, a better understanding and comparative characterization of the immunopathogenic mechanisms of each of these diseases are essential to improve their discriminatory diagnosis and more effective treatment. In this review, special attention is given to Th17 cells and Th17-related cytokines in the context of their potential usefulness as discriminatory markers for MS and NMO. The discussed results emphasize the role of Th17 immune response in both MS and NMO pathogenesis, which, however, cannot be considered without taking into account the broader perspective of immune response mechanisms.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Comparing the Effectiveness of Therapies in People With Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) is a phase of multiple sclerosis (MS) that may come after the relapsing-remitting phase. People in the relapsing-remitting phase of MS have recurring episodes (called relapses) of new or worsening neurologic symptoms. People who have SPMS tend to have fewer relapses, but their symptoms and disabilities slowly get worse over time. The shift between these 2 phases can be gradual and may even overlap. Because of this, some people have “active” SPMS, meaning they still have relapses in addition to slowly worsening disability. Current MS medicines, known as disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), are known to reduce the risk of relapses in people with relapsing-remitting MS, but the benefit of this treatment for people with SPMS is less clear. Recent studies have shown that some DMTs may help people with active SPMS. However, there have not been any previous studies comparing how effective different types of DMTs are for people with SPMS.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Comparison of the EDSS, Timed 25-Foot Walk, and the 9-Hole Peg Test as Clinical Trial Outcomes in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Aug 25:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012690. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012690. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) usually use the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) as their primary disability outcome measure, while the more recently developed outcomes timed 25 foot walk (T25FW) and nine hole peg test (NHPT) may be more useful and patient-relevant.

