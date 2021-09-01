COVID-19 and Plasmodium ovale Malaria: A Rare Case of Co-Infection
Korean J Parasitol. 2021 Aug;59(4):399-402. doi: 10.3347/kjp.2021.59.4.399. Epub 2021 Aug 18. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major health problem worldwide. Timely diagnosis of co-infections mimicking COVID-19, such as malaria, might be challenging particularly in non-endemic areas. We report the first case of COVID-19 and Plasmodium ovale malaria co-infection from our region aiming to highligt the importance of travel history and prophylaxis in malaria management in the context of pandemic. The galloping sound can sometimes be a harbinger of zebra besides the horse.www.docwirenews.com
