Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 and Plasmodium ovale Malaria: A Rare Case of Co-Infection

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Korean J Parasitol. 2021 Aug;59(4):399-402. doi: 10.3347/kjp.2021.59.4.399. Epub 2021 Aug 18. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major health problem worldwide. Timely diagnosis of co-infections mimicking COVID-19, such as malaria, might be challenging particularly in non-endemic areas. We report the first case of COVID-19 and Plasmodium ovale malaria co-infection from our region aiming to highligt the importance of travel history and prophylaxis in malaria management in the context of pandemic. The galloping sound can sometimes be a harbinger of zebra besides the horse.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Plasmodium Ovale#Covid 19#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Delta Variant Poses Twice the Risk of Hospitalisation - Study

LONDON (Reuters) - People who get the Delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalised as those who were infected by the Alpha variant which was first detected in England last year, a study showed on Friday. The study https://info.thelancet.com/e3t/Btc/RF+113/cs6tF04/VWzRZx2GrSdtW68LTwp4JRDTVW5_BCzp4wLvRkN8LB07c3q3n_V1-WJV7CgXVDW6j6P4-81773VW1fwBng8LlRcdW5R4hfF6d6Vp5W963Yt67CkQHpW2TpR4H37kHWgN5FTCTb2SyrBW1DHZTM83kxY2W3Jhkmr1jK_NhW3bjGfs6pZD2sW58ZmDD5FbtQYW8KxQjV7HypMCW30ZF9M7QRhXTW5J7r6k3s4GlyW7Wz7mS1FPh42Mn2TLCjlzwYW9b0Nfk68n9dYW768WJh5wj18KW1TrH-s27Jsp1W7NzP1Q2Thm_lW39lYkK7lQH95W592J4k8MXY9rW4kM1zB1TR9_cW1Kq3Xb39JZffVD2sFh7txkQcW53wkpj8RfNxgW1mwxm-7qzyXg31zb1, based on more than 43,000 COVID-19...
Public Healthktwb.com

EU reviewing cases of rare body inflammation after COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome after inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines, following a report of a similar case with Pfizer/BioNTech’s shot. The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee is also looking into cases of blood clots in the vein with Johnson...
Public Healthverywellhealth.com

COVID-19 and Ear Infections

COVID-19 and ear infections cause similar symptoms, such as headaches and fevers. However, each condition also has its unique symptoms. Ear infections themselves are not a common symptom of COVID-19. If you’re noticing changes in your health and unsure if you have an ear infection or COVID-19, consult your healthcare provider to get an accurate diagnosis and develop a treatment plan.
Public HealthTODAY.com

Risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections remains very rare, 3 studies find

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization, according to research on more than 1 million people published Wednesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The findings come as the United States prepares to begin offering booster shots to all Americans later this month — a...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19: a fatal case of acute liver failure associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in pre-existing liver cirrhosis

BMC Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 3;21(1):901. doi: 10.1186/s12879-021-06605-7. BACKGROUND: The detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is challenging, particularly in post-mortem human tissues. However, there is increasing evidence for viral SARS-CoV-2 manifestation in non-respiratory tissues. In this context, it is a current matter of debate, whether SARS-CoV-2 shows hepatotropism.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Atypical bacterial co-infections among patients with COVID-19: a study from India

J Med Virol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27324. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Emerging evidence shows co-infection with atypical bacteria in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. Respiratory illness caused by atypical bacteria such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydia pneumoniae, and Legionella pneumophila may show overlapping manifestations and imaging features with COVID-19 causing clinical and laboratory diagnostic issues. We conducted a prospective study to identify co-infections with SARS-CoV-2 and atypical bacteria in an Indian tertiary hospital.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Two cases of pityriasis rosea after the injection of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine

J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1111/jdv.17648. Online ahead of print. The incidence of cutaneous manifestation in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients was around 20%. Among the reported cutaneous reactions after the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccination till now, the most common reactions were delayed large local reactions, local injection site reactions, urticaria, and morbilliform eruptions. Pityriasis rosea (PR) was found to be one of the rare cutaneous symptoms caused by the COVID-19 vaccination2 . Here we report 2 cases of PR after COVID-19 vaccination.
SciencePosted by
Medical Daily

Cholesterol Drug Cuts COVID-19 Infection By 70%, Reduces Transmissions: Study

A cholesterol drug could help bring down the number of daily COVID-19 infections, according to a new study. Researchers have recently stumbled upon a new discovery concerning a drug that’s mainly developed to treat high cholesterol. Fenofibrate is a fibrate class oral medication, which has been around since 1975, is typically administered to lower the levels of fatty substances in the blood.
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in the lungs drives COVID-19 deaths

In a new study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, researchers found a buildup of coronavirus in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates seen in the pandemic. The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played major roles in a heightened risk of death.
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Fibromyalgia Is Likely the Result of Autoimmune Problems

New research has shown that many of the symptoms in fibromyalgia syndrome are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of pain-sensing nerves throughout the body. New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, in collaboration with the University of Liverpool and the Karolinska Institute, has shown that many of the symptoms in fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of pain-sensing nerves throughout the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy