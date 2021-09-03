Henry’s late heroics lift El Tri to victory over Jamaica
A late Henry Martín goal boosted El Tri past a pesky Jamaica and lifted Mexico into first place after the first round of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. A 65th-minute goal by Jamaica’s Shamar Nicholson canceled an Alexis Vega strike (50’) and it appeared the Caribbean side might escape Estadio Azteca with a point until the América Aguilas goleador pounced on a loose ball just inside the box and drilled it past Philly Union keeper Andre Blake.playingfor90.com
