Henry’s late heroics lift El Tri to victory over Jamaica

The 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers are underway, and Mexico will try to maintain the momentum it created after the first fixture in Costa Rica. El Tri was the only team in the octagonal to capture all three points with a 2-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday, with all three of the other Concacaf matches ending in draws. On Sunday, Mexico will try to capture three more points against a Costa Rican side that it's 33-7-17 against all-time. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.