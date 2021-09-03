Cancel
Henry’s late heroics lift El Tri to victory over Jamaica

By Thomas Buckley
Cover picture for the articleA late Henry Martín goal boosted El Tri past a pesky Jamaica and lifted Mexico into first place after the first round of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. A 65th-minute goal by Jamaica’s Shamar Nicholson canceled an Alexis Vega strike (50’) and it appeared the Caribbean side might escape Estadio Azteca with a point until the América Aguilas goleador pounced on a loose ball just inside the box and drilled it past Philly Union keeper Andre Blake.

El Tri snatches key road win in Qatar 2022 qualifier

Well, 3 points is 3 points, and that’s always a positive. But that goes double when the 3 points comes on the road in a World Cup qualifier. After a harder-than-it-should-have-been 1-0 win in Costa Rica, El Tri sits atop the Concacaf qualifying table with 6 points, boasting two wins from two games. Panama – Mexico’s next opponent – resides in second place with 4 points after routing Jamaica 3-0.
'Many Didn't Make It': Haitian Migrants' Traumatic Journey To Panama

When Moise Cliff Raymond arrives at the Tuquesa River, he plunges in to wash off the filth from trekking five days through the perilous Darien Gap jungle in order to cross the Colombian border into Panama. The Haitian and his companions, who have just arrived at Bajo Chiquito -- the...
Panama And Colombia Agree To Organize Migratory Flow

SAN VICENTE, Panama (AP) – The foreign ministers of Panama and Colombia agreed to organize in a controlled and safe manner the migratory flow, mainly of Haitians and Cubans bound for North America, who cross daily through the jungle and dangerous border they share, and whose unusual increase in in recent months it has threatened to overwhelm border towns. So far this year, 49,000 migrants have passed through.
Caribbean migrants try dangerous land route through Colombia

Migrants from Haiti and Cuba landed in South America and are not finding work. So, now they are paying smugglers to guide them, north through a dangerous region of swamps, jungle and rough terrain. Manuel Rueda reports from Colombia on the Caribbean migrants walking the Darien Gap.
Latest Liga MX soap opera: As the Chivas Turn

The Chivas are in Dallas preparing to play a “Super Clásico” exhibition game against América on Sunday, but all is not right within “The Sacred Flock” . Coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich salvaged his job – just barely – when Guadalajara edged past visiting Necaxa last weekend thanks to a penalty kick do-over. The front office had given “King Midas” an ultimatum: Defeat the Rayos or pack up and leave.
Goals and Highlights: Qatar 1-3 Portugal in 2021 Friendly Game

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Qatar and Portugal in a friendly game on the road to the World Cup 2022. Until next time VAVEL friends. Fernandes with the penalty effectively to increase the lead. 2:26 PM2 days ago. 79'. Bruno Fernandes' free kick goes wide.
USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Man of the Match

Well, that was one way to get the 2022 World Cup Qualifying cycle started. The United States Men’s National Team came out of El Salvador with a draw that was neither very convincing nor particularly damaging to their qualification hopes. The voting results of the community really reflect this ho-hum result with just a handful of players who scored over a six.
Goal and Highlights Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Thank you for following the Costa Rica-Mexico CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying game. See you next time. Mexico pulled out a narrow win at home to Costa Rica to take the lead in the CONCACAF octagonal finals. Marín with the cross shot that two players failed to close. Mexico was saved.
Mexico wins a visit to Costa Rica and leads the Concacaf World Cup qualifying round

El "Tri", who beat Jamaica on Thursday, reached six points to stay in first place in the tie, followed by Panama with four units. "There are six very important points, as a visitor we were able to add three valuable points. It is a very important victory, Mexico was a fair winner, it was a very even game that was defined with a goal," said Argentine Jorge Theiler, Gerardo's technical assistant Martino.
Brenden Aaronson Scores as USMNT, Canada Play to Draw in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

The United States and Canada are both still without a win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifying play. The two North American countries tied 1-1 in Sunday's showdown at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and moved to 0-2-0 in World Cup qualifying. Brenden Aaronson scored for the U.S., while Cyle Larin buried the equalizer for Canada.
Mexico vs. Costa Rica odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 5 CONCACAF World Cup qualifier predictions

The 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers are underway, and Mexico will try to maintain the momentum it created after the first fixture in Costa Rica. El Tri was the only team in the octagonal to capture all three points with a 2-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday, with all three of the other Concacaf matches ending in draws. On Sunday, Mexico will try to capture three more points against a Costa Rican side that it's 33-7-17 against all-time. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
Late goals from Godoy, Caicedo give Whitecaps win over Austin FC

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a weak opening half and scored goals 13 minutes apart late in the game to defeat Austin FC 2-1 Saturday and continue their hunt for a Major League Soccer playoff spot. Midfielder Deiber Caicedo scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute after defender...
Christian Pulisic returns as US draws Canada in World Cup qualifying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The remade U.S. soccer team quickly got itself into trouble in World Cup qualifying, wasting Brenden Aaronson’s second-half goal when Cyle Larin scored to lift Canada into a 1-1 draw Sunday night. U.S. star Christian Pulisic returned after missing Thursday’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador...

