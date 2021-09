A phase curve is an actual relationship between a rotating astronomical body and its photosphere. In the case of the Moon, the photosphere is a thin outer atmosphere made up of ice particles and dust. As the Moon orbits Earth, it revolves around the Earth at a rate of about sixty degrees per day. The amount of light received from the Sun during each phase of the Moon varies slightly from region to region due to Earth’s rotation. Kevin Heng of the University of Bern in Switzerland solves the problem posed by this classic physics question about reflected light using new mathematical modeling.