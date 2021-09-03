Allan “Fang” T. Langford
ST. PAUL — Memorial Service for Allan “Fang” T. Langford, age 55, of St. Paul, Minn., will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel in Fairmont with interment in Fairview Memorial Park in Fairmont. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Lakeview Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Fang passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his home in St. Paul. Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.www.fairmontsentinel.com
