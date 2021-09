What should a hospital look like? Somehow, even in the 21st century, it’s hard to escape idealised imagery dating from the Crimean War of wards, white sheets and saintly nurses ministering to the sick. Yet in the last year, hospitals have been profoundly and radically reorganised in the heat of a new conflict against Covid-19. Whole departments have been carved up, with red zones where the virus is treated isolated from green and blue zones at lower risk. Operating theatres have been roped off and deployed as intensive care units. Standard beds have been transformed into higher dependency places with the addition of ventilators. And of course, whole warehouses have been made ready for the sick – named after that original angel of the Crimea, Florence Nightingale.