Clearstream is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository Regis-TR to its joint venture partner Iberclear, part of SIX, who is taking full control of the business. Regis-TR, which processed more than 3.2 billion trade messages in 2020, was founded in 2010 as a joint venture between BME’s Iberclear and Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream. Open to financial and non-financial institutions, the repository is used for reporting trades and transactions across multiple product classes and jurisdictions.