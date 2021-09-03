Cancel
College Sports

Duke Blue Devils vs Charlotte 49ers 9/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 4 days ago

The Duke Blue Devils will meet with the Charlotte 49ers in NCAAF action in Jerry Richardson Stadium, NC, on Friday, September 03, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). In the year 2020, nothing appeared to go smoothly for Duke. Duke’s greatest performance of the year may come in the season opener when they lost 27-13 to Notre Dame in a difficult match. After that, it was all going downhill, with the scoreboard reading 0-4. Last year, Brice and Durant were two of the few shining moments on an offense that scored just 22.0 points per game in ACC play while averaging only 4.85 yards per offensive play. They went 7-16 in the last two years after a brief period of dominance, particularly for Duke, from 2012 to 2018, which included six bowl appearances.

Will Healy
