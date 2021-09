Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, with investors awaiting the latest Chinese trade data and Japanese shares continuing their rally. China’s Shanghai Composite edged down 0.11% by 9:33 PM ET (1:45 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component was steady at 14,565.60. Investors await trade data, including imports, exports and the trade balance, due later in the day. Further data, including the consumer and producer price indexes, will be released on Thursday.