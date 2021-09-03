Dillon Carmichael Announces Sophomore Album ‘Son Of A,’ Releases New Track Featuring The Cadillac Three

Cancel
By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Pretty pumped for this one.

I’ve said before that Dillon Carmichael is one of the up-and-coming artists out of Nashville that I’m most excited about, with his traditional country sound and a booming voice that contains more than a little resemblance to his uncle, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry.

Back in May, Dillon released Hot Beer, an EP containing his current single of the same name, that proved he was one of the most promising young guys in country music.

And now, he’s officially ready to drop his sophomore album.

Dillon announced today that his second full-length album, Son of A, will be released on October 22. With seven songs produced by Jon Pardi, and songs written by names like Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three, Hardy, Rhett Akins, Casey Beathard and frequent Luke Combs co-writer Ray Fulcher, it’s pretty clear that Dillon’s trying to make a statement in a big way with this one.

Oh, and speaking of Jaren Johnston and The Cadillac Three, Dillon also dropped a new song from the upcoming album that he co-wrote with Johnston and James McNair and features – you guessed it – The Cadillac Three.

Called “Pickin’ Up Girls,” the song reminisces on the days of driving around your hometown in a beat up truck and doing pretty much the only thing there was to do when you were bored: Pickin’ up girls.

But this one’s got a little twist there towards the end, too…

But the song I’m most looking forward to from the new album might be the title track, “Son of A.” It’s one Dillon’s played live for awhile now, and it’s not really what you’d expect from the title – but like Dillon says, it’s one that’ll hit you like a ton of bricks.

“You’re a son of a mama

A son of a dad

Who will never stop loving you and being there

And giving you everything they have

Someday you’re gonna get it boy

You’ll admit it boy

Just like I did with my old man

You’re a son of a mama

A son of a dad

Who give a damn”

I’ve been a big fan of just about everything I’ve heard from Dillon so far, and I think he fits in perfectly with the resurgence of the ’90s country sound we’re getting more and more of these days – so I can’t wait to hear what he’s got in store for us on the new album.

Here’s the full tracklist for Son of A:

1. Hot Beer (Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)*

2. Big Truck (Dillon Carmichael, Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy)*

3. Paychecks and Longnecks (Brice Long, Greylan James)^

4. Family Tree (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O’Donnell)+

5. Hose Water (Rhett Akins, Travis Hill, Paul DiGiovanni)*

6. Son of A (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O’Donnell)+

7. Man Made A Bar (Jon Pardi, Shane McAnally, Luke Laird)*

8. Red, White, Camo and Blue (Dillon Carmichael, Bobby Pinson, Phil O’Donnell)+

9. Leave The Lovin’ (Jaren Johnston, Luke Laird)*

10. Since You’ve Been In It (Dillon Carmichael, Ray Fulcher, Michael Whitworth, Daniel Ross)^

11. Pickin’ Up Girls feat. The Cadillac Three (Dillon Carmichael, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)*

12. Gonna Wish You Did (Michael Hardy, Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Brad Clawson)*

13. Somewhere She Ain’t (Dillon Carmichael, Jessi Alexander, Ben Hayslip)^

14. Baby I Would (Jaren Johnston, Tony Lane)^

* Produced by Jon Pardi and Ryan Gore

^ Produced by Dann Huff

+ Produced by Phil O’Donnell

