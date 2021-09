London (AP) – The British Vaccination Commission (JCVI) has surprisingly spoken out against corona vaccinations nationwide for 12 to 15 year olds. Although the committee broadened its recommendation for vaccination for children and adolescents in this age group with heart, lung and liver disease, it declined to make a recommendation for general vaccination. The reason was a statement from Public Health England on Friday that the health benefits of vaccination were marginal for healthy people in this age group.